Russia is offering support to Iran after peace talks with America fails

Putin has offered to help mediate after US–Iran nuclear talks collapsed, deepening concerns over stalled nuclear diplomacy and rising tensions.

US–Iran nuclear talks collapsed without an agreement.



Putin offered Russia’s help to mediate between the two sides.



The dispute centres on nuclear restrictions and mutual distrust.



Breakdown raises concerns about rising regional tensions.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to help mediate between the United States and Iran after high-level nuclear talks between both countries collapsed without an agreement , marking another setback in long-running efforts to revive diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Putin made the offer during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, shortly after reports emerged that recent US–Iran negotiations ended in deadlock. The discussions were aimed at resolving disagreements over Iran’s nuclear activities and easing tensions that have persisted for years, but they broke down after both sides failed to reach common ground.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei - Ceasefire talks between the US and Iran in jeopardy as both nations pull out of Islamabad talks

According to reports from diplomatic sources, the United States insisted on tighter restrictions on Iran’s uranium enrichment programme, while Iran maintained that its nuclear activities are peaceful and rejected what it described as unrealistic demands. The disagreement led to the collapse of talks, with no clear plan announced for their continuation.

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Following the breakdown, Putin said Russia was willing to support efforts to restart dialogue and help bridge differences between the two sides. He stressed the importance of resolving disputes through political and diplomatic channels, rather than allowing tensions to escalate further.

The development comes against the backdrop of a strained relationship between Washington and Tehran, particularly since the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal, which had previously placed limits on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. Multiple attempts to revive the agreement or negotiate a new framework have repeatedly failed due to mistrust and conflicting security priorities.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin

Russia, which maintains close relations with Iran, has consistently presented itself as a possible intermediary in Middle East disputes. Analysts say Moscow’s renewed offer highlights its ambition to remain an active diplomatic player in global crises where Western-led negotiations have stalled.

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