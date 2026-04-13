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'I’m not a fan of the Pope': Trump criticises Pope Leo XIV for being soft on crime

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 09:59 - 13 April 2026
Trump criticises Pope Leo XIV for being soft on crime
Donald Trump criticises Pope Leo after the pontiff called for diplomacy and restraint amid tensions over Iran and nuclear weapons.
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President Donald Trump has openly criticised Pope Leo XIV, saying he is “not a fan of the pope” while accusing the pontiff of taking positions that he believes are too soft on crime and global security issues.

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Trump made the remarks while responding to comments the pope had made about war, diplomacy, and nuclear weapons amid rising tensions linked to the recent crisis between the United States and Iran.

“I don’t think he’s doing a very good job,” Trump said. “He likes crime, I guess. We don’t like a pope who says it’s OK to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t want a pope who says crime is OK. I’m not a fan of the pope.”

The sharp criticism followed remarks by Pope Leo, urging world leaders to avoid military escalation and pursue diplomacy instead.

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During a recent address at the Vatican, the pontiff warned against decisions that could push the world closer to wider conflict and called on global leaders to choose dialogue over war.

The pope also emphasised the moral responsibility of governments to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and avoid actions that could threaten global peace.

President Trump criticizes Pope Leo for being soft on crime

Although the pope did not directly mention Trump or the United States, his comments were widely interpreted as a broader appeal to world leaders amid ongoing tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and recent diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Trump’s administration has taken a hardline position on the issue, insisting that Iran must abandon any pathway to developing nuclear weapons and warning of severe consequences if the country fails to comply with international demands.

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Pope Leo XIV is the Head of the Catholic Church

Trump appeared to interpret the pope’s calls for restraint and diplomacy as criticism of the United States’ tougher approach to the Iran issue.

The clash highlights a rare public disagreement between a U.S. president and the leader of the Catholic Church, whose global influence often extends into debates on war, peace, migration, and social justice.

US President Donald Trump

While the Vatican traditionally avoids direct political confrontation with world leaders, popes have frequently spoken out on moral issues surrounding armed conflict and the dangers posed by nuclear weapons.

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