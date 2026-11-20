'They are frightened of winning' — Conte blows hot after Man United land Pochettino
Antonio Conte has launched a staunch defence of his managerial methodology, dismissing suggestions that his demanding approach cost him the Manchester United job.
The 57-year-old Italian remains without a club following his departure from Napoli in May 2026; he spoke out after the Old Trafford hierarchy opted to appoint Mauricio Pochettino earlier this month.
What Conte said
Conte addressed the narrative that his abrasive style deterred the Premier League club, arguing that his tactics are entirely focused on delivering success. "If anyone is frightened by my method, then they are frightened of winning, because that methodology leads to victory. That is my answer," Conte told Cronache di Spogliatoio.
He expressed bewilderment that a club of Manchester United's stature would shy away from the rigorous standards required to rebuild a winning culture.
"Manchester United has such a significant history that I find it strange to imagine anyone could be afraid of an approach aimed at restoring the club to its true stature," he added. "They last won the league in 2013, under Ferguson. I have immense respect for Sir Alex Ferguson."
🚨 Antonio Conte on not becoming new Man United coach: “If anyone is frightened by my method, then they are frightened of winning, because that methodology leads to victory. That is my answer”. “Manchester United has such a significant history that I find it strange to imagine anyone could be afraid of an approach aimed at restoring the club to its true stature. They last won the league in 2013, under Ferguson. I have immense respect for Sir Alex Ferguson”. “I’ve read his book, and when I was in London, I was fortunate enough to visit his home and spend a day with him. He has an incredible passion for talking about football”. “That is why I find certain remarks almost offensive toward United; it’s as if someone were placing a veto on the club’s return to its own history. A method is what’s needed to achieve major results. And if you’re suggesting that this method requires hard work, well, yes, it does. Everyone has to work hard, not just the players”, told @CronacheTweet.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2026
The Ferguson connection
Conte highlighted his personal connection with the legendary Scottish manager to underscore his understanding of the club's heritage. "I’ve read his book, and when I was in London, I was fortunate enough to visit his home and spend a day with him. He has an incredible passion for talking about football," the Italian noted.
He framed the reluctance to embrace his work ethic as a barrier to the club's progression. "That is why I find certain remarks almost offensive toward United; it’s as if someone were placing a veto on the club’s return to its own history," Conte stated.
"A method is what’s needed to achieve major results. And if you’re suggesting that this method requires hard work, well, yes, it does. Everyone has to work hard, not just the players."
Managerial track record
Manchester United executives reportedly considered Conte alongside Eddie Howe and Cesc Fàbregas before finalising a deal for Pochettino.
The Old Trafford board ultimately bypassed the Italian, a decision widely attributed to concerns over his explosive tenure at previous clubs.
Conte won the Premier League and FA Cup during a two-year spell at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018.
His most recent stint in England ended in acrimony; he delivered an astonishing press conference rant following Tottenham Hotspur's 3-3 draw with Southampton in March 2023, accusing his players of lacking professionalism and ambition.
He subsequently managed Napoli, departing the Serie A club by mutual consent at the end of the 2025/26 season.