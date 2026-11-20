🚨 Antonio Conte on not becoming new Man United coach: “If anyone is frightened by my method, then they are frightened of winning, because that methodology leads to victory. That is my answer”. “Manchester United has such a significant history that I find it strange to imagine anyone could be afraid of an approach aimed at restoring the club to its true stature. They last won the league in 2013, under Ferguson. I have immense respect for Sir Alex Ferguson”. “I’ve read his book, and when I was in London, I was fortunate enough to visit his home and spend a day with him. He has an incredible passion for talking about football”. “That is why I find certain remarks almost offensive toward United; it’s as if someone were placing a veto on the club’s return to its own history. A method is what’s needed to achieve major results. And if you’re suggesting that this method requires hard work, well, yes, it does. Everyone has to work hard, not just the players”, told @CronacheTweet.