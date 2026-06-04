Rising Insecurity: Senate Begins Constitutional Push for State Police

The Senate has intensified efforts to amend the Constitution to allow the establishment of state police, as Nigeria grapples with worsening insecurity, kidnappings, banditry and terrorism.

The Senate has begun efforts to amend the Constitution to allow the establishment of state police.

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Supporters say state police will improve intelligence gathering and response to local security threats.

Critics fear governors could abuse state police for political purposes.

The proposal requires approval by the National Assembly and at least two-thirds of State Houses of Assembly before becoming law.

The Senate has commenced a fresh constitutional push for the establishment of state police, a move many believe could significantly reshape Nigeria's security architecture amid growing concerns over insecurity across the country.

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The development follows renewed efforts by the National Assembly to amend relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution to permit states to establish and operate their own police forces alongside the Nigeria Police Force .

The push comes at a time when several parts of the country continue to face security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, communal clashes and attacks by armed groups.

Lawmakers backing the proposal argue that Nigeria's current centralized policing system has become overstretched and is struggling to effectively respond to security threats in all parts of the country.

Nigeria house of assembly

As part of the process, the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has received proposals and operational frameworks on how state police could function if approved.

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The proposed framework reportedly outlines recruitment procedures, command structures, funding arrangements, accountability mechanisms and the relationship between state police commands and federal security agencies.

They argue that officers recruited from local communities are more likely to understand the terrain, language and dynamics of the areas they serve, making crime prevention and investigation more effective.

The debate over state police is not new. For years, governors, lawmakers and security stakeholders have advocated for the decentralisation of policing, insisting that a country as large and diverse as Nigeria requires a security structure that gives states greater responsibility for maintaining law and order.

The issue gained further momentum after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu publicly urged lawmakers to expedite constitutional amendments that would pave the way for state police.

According to proponents, the current security challenges facing the country require innovative solutions and stronger collaboration between federal and state authorities.

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However, the proposal continues to generate debate among Nigerians. Critics have warned that state police could be abused by some governors to harass political opponents, suppress dissent or influence elections.

Others have raised concerns about funding, noting that several states already struggle to meet financial obligations such as salary payments and may find it difficult to sustain police forces.

To address these concerns, lawmakers are considering safeguards aimed at ensuring accountability, operational independence and effective oversight of state police institutions.

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Under Nigeria's constitutional amendment process, the proposal must secure approval from the National Assembly and receive the backing of at least two-thirds of the country's State Houses of Assembly before it can become law.

If eventually approved, the reform would mark one of the most significant changes to Nigeria's policing structure since independence.