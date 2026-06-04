Four years later, court sentenced four people to death by hanging over Owo church massacre

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced four men to death by hanging over the 2022 Owo church massacre that killed dozens of worshippers during a Pentecost Sunday service.

A Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced four men to death by hanging over the 2022 Owo church massacre.

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The attack occurred during a Pentecost Sunday service at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The convicted men were found guilty of terrorism-related offences, including conspiracy and terrorism financing.

One defendant was acquitted after the court found insufficient evidence against him.

Nearly four years after gunmen stormed a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo State, killing dozens of worshippers during a Sunday service , a Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced four men to death by hanging for their roles in the deadly attack.

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Justice Emeka Nwite delivered the judgment on Tuesday, convicting four defendants on multiple terrorism-related charges linked to the June 5, 2022 massacre at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

The court sentenced Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik and Abdulhaleem Idris to death by hanging after finding them guilty of participating in the attack and other terrorism-related offences.

A fifth defendant, Momoh Otuho Abubakar, was however discharged and acquitted after the court ruled that prosecutors failed to establish a case against him.

Apart from the death sentence, the convicted men were handed additional penalties, including life imprisonment for terrorism offences and 20-year jail terms on conspiracy-related counts.

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The Owo church attack remains one of the most horrific acts of violence against a place of worship in Nigeria's recent history.

On June 5, 2022, worshippers had gathered at St. Francis Catholic Church to celebrate Pentecost Sunday when armed attackers opened fire and detonated explosives inside and around the church premises.

The assault left dozens dead, including women and children, while many others sustained serious injuries. The attack triggered nationwide mourning and drew condemnation from religious leaders, civil society organisations and governments around the world.

At the time, security agencies launched a massive manhunt for those responsible. Authorities later announced the arrest of several suspects believed to be connected to the operation.

During the trial, prosecutors accused the defendants of involvement in terrorism financing, kidnapping, hostage-taking, conspiracy and membership of a terrorist organisation. They also alleged that the suspects played roles in coordinating and supporting activities that led to the massacre.

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According to court findings, evidence presented by the prosecution established the defendants' involvement beyond reasonable doubt, leading to their conviction.

The judgment marks a major milestone in efforts to secure justice for victims and families affected by the attack, many of whom have waited years for accountability.

The case has also become one of Nigeria's most prominent terrorism prosecutions in recent years, testing the country's ability to investigate and successfully prosecute high-profile acts of terror.

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While the convictions may bring some measure of closure to grieving families, the memory of the Owo massacre continues to linger in the minds of many Nigerians who remember the shocking images and stories that emerged from the attack.