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Save these numbers now — Nigerian Police release contacts to report any police misconduct and officers without name tags

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 18:12 - 06 May 2026
police release contacts to report harassment and misconduct
The Nigeria Police Force has shared emergency complaint numbers Nigerians can use to report harassment, extortion, intimidation, misconduct, and officers operating without name tags
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  • Nigeria Police shared complaint numbers for reporting misconduct

  • Nigerians can report harassment, extortion and intimidation

  • Officers without name tags were also flagged for reporting

  • Complaints can be submitted through @PoliceNG_CRU

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The Nigeria Police Force has again reminded Nigerians of official channels available for reporting police harassment, intimidation, extortion, and misconduct by officers across the country.

The reminder was amplified in a public post by Princess Nkeiruka Nwode, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who urged Nigerians to save and share the emergency complaint numbers with family members and loved ones.

According to her, a single report could help prevent abuse and strengthen accountability within the police force.

She wrote:

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“Save these numbers before you need them. One call, message, or report could protect someone from harassment, intimidation, or misconduct. Don’t just scroll past. Save, share, and send it to your loved ones.”

The complaint channels released include:

  • 09133333785

  • 09133333786

  • 08057000001

  • WhatsApp: 08057000003

CSP Princess Nkeiruka Nwode
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In addition to the phone numbers, Nigerians were also encouraged to report cases through the official Complaint Response Unit social media handle:

@PoliceNG_CRU

The post also echoed recent comments credited to senior police officer Tunji Disu, who advised Nigerians to report any police officer found operating without a visible name tag.

According to the directive, officers on duty are expected to wear proper identification, and members of the public should be cautious of personnel who refuse to display their names or identification details while carrying out police operations.

IGP Tunji Disu
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The development comes amid continued public concerns over police misconduct, harassment, unlawful stop-and-search operations, and extortion in different parts of the country.

Many Nigerians online reacted to the post by welcoming the wider awareness of the complaint channels, with some urging citizens to actively document and report cases of abuse rather than remain silent.

Others, however, questioned whether complaints submitted through the channels would consistently lead to disciplinary action against offending officers.

The Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU) was established by the Nigeria Police Force to receive and investigate complaints from the public regarding police misconduct and human rights violations.

RELATED: 167 senior police officers to face disciplinary committee as IGP Disu intensifies crack down on lawlessness

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Over the years, the unit has handled cases involving extortion, harassment, assault, illegal detention, and abuse of authority by officers, particularly through social media reporting channels.

The renewed awareness campaign appears aimed at encouraging greater public participation in police accountability and improving trust between civilians and law enforcement authorities.

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