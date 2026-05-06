Save these numbers now — Nigerian Police release contacts to report any police misconduct and officers without name tags
Nigeria Police shared complaint numbers for reporting misconduct
Nigerians can report harassment, extortion and intimidation
Officers without name tags were also flagged for reporting
Complaints can be submitted through @PoliceNG_CRU
The Nigeria Police Force has again reminded Nigerians of official channels available for reporting police harassment, intimidation, extortion, and misconduct by officers across the country.
The reminder was amplified in a public post by Princess Nkeiruka Nwode, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who urged Nigerians to save and share the emergency complaint numbers with family members and loved ones.
According to her, a single report could help prevent abuse and strengthen accountability within the police force.
She wrote:
“Save these numbers before you need them. One call, message, or report could protect someone from harassment, intimidation, or misconduct. Don’t just scroll past. Save, share, and send it to your loved ones.”
The complaint channels released include:
09133333785
09133333786
08057000001
WhatsApp: 08057000003
In addition to the phone numbers, Nigerians were also encouraged to report cases through the official Complaint Response Unit social media handle:
@PoliceNG_CRU
The post also echoed recent comments credited to senior police officer Tunji Disu, who advised Nigerians to report any police officer found operating without a visible name tag.
According to the directive, officers on duty are expected to wear proper identification, and members of the public should be cautious of personnel who refuse to display their names or identification details while carrying out police operations.
The development comes amid continued public concerns over police misconduct, harassment, unlawful stop-and-search operations, and extortion in different parts of the country.
Many Nigerians online reacted to the post by welcoming the wider awareness of the complaint channels, with some urging citizens to actively document and report cases of abuse rather than remain silent.
Others, however, questioned whether complaints submitted through the channels would consistently lead to disciplinary action against offending officers.
The Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU) was established by the Nigeria Police Force to receive and investigate complaints from the public regarding police misconduct and human rights violations.
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Over the years, the unit has handled cases involving extortion, harassment, assault, illegal detention, and abuse of authority by officers, particularly through social media reporting channels.
The renewed awareness campaign appears aimed at encouraging greater public participation in police accountability and improving trust between civilians and law enforcement authorities.