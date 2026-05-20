Rising insecurity fears force Ondo to shut schools ahead of APC assembly election

Ondo State has ordered the temporary closure of schools used as polling units for the APC Assembly election on May 20, following heightened security fears in the region.

Ondo State has ordered the temporary closure of schools used as polling units for the APC Assembly election on May 20, following heightened security fears in the region.

Ondo State shuts selected public schools ahead of the APC assembly election over security concerns following recent school attacks in neighbouring Oyo State.

Ondo State Government temporarily closed some public schools ahead of the APC State House of Assembly election on May 20, 2026.

The schools will serve as polling centres, while authorities say the closure is to protect students, teachers, and staff.

The move comes after suspected terrorists attacked schools in Oyo State and abducted more than 40 pupils and staff members.

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The Ondo State Government has ordered the temporary closure of some public primary and secondary schools across the state ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State House of Assembly election scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The decision was announced in a statement issued by the Ondo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, which explained that several schools selected as polling centres across the state’s 18 local government areas would not open for normal academic activities during the election.

According to the ministry, the move is part of security measures aimed at protecting students, teachers, and school workers during the exercise amid growing concerns over insecurity in parts of the South-West.

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Governor of Ondo State

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“All learners, teachers, and other staff in the affected schools are hereby directed to stay at home on the election day,” the statement said.

Officials said the closure became necessary to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process within school premises being used for voting activities.

The ministry added that principals and heads of affected schools would receive direct communication on the directive, while officials from Zonal and Area Education Offices would supervise compliance across the affected areas.

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Parents and guardians were, however, assured that candidates currently writing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC-SSCE) would not be affected by the temporary closure.

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The government stated that special arrangements had already been made to allow examinations continue safely, especially for students in boarding schools and examination centres located within affected facilities.

Authorities also confirmed that normal academic activities would resume fully on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The development comes days after a deadly school attack in neighbouring Oyo State raised fresh fears over security around schools in the region.

Despite the general closure, candidates sitting for the ongoing WAEC-SSCE are exempted from the stay-at-home order to ensure their academic calendar remains on track.

On May 15, suspected terrorists riding motorcycles reportedly stormed three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State and abducted dozens of pupils and staff members in a coordinated early morning attack.

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The affected schools included Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, and L.A Primary School in the Esiele area of Ogbomoso.

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Reports from the community said the attackers operated in a coordinated manner and abducted more than 40 pupils within minutes.

The principal of Community High School, identified as Alamu Folawe, was also reportedly kidnapped during the invasion, while two teachers were killed in the attack.

Residents described the affected communities as relatively peaceful before the incident, although locals claimed there had been rising security threats and attacks in recent months around the Ogbomoso axis.

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Witnesses said the attackers communicated in Yoruba, Hausa, and Nigerian Pidgin during the operation, but no group has officially claimed responsibility for the abduction.