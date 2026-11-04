Advertisement

Jesús Owono breaks silence following tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:57 - 04 November 2026
Image
Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono spoke in grief following the heartbreaking passing of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.
Advertisement

Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has released a deeply emotional statement following the heartbreaking death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, addressing the tragedy for the first time.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old Spanish forward tragically passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest triggered by a severe on-field collision with Owono during their Segunda División fixture on Monday, November 2.

The fatal incident occurred when the goalkeeper aggressively rushed out of his penalty area to contest a long ball, colliding with De Miguel's chest.

Owono was immediately shown a straight red card for the reckless challenge, and the match was subsequently abandoned in the aftermath.

Advertisement

A goalkeeper in mourning

Releasing his first public comments since the devastating medical update, Owono expressed profound grief.

"These are being the most difficult days of my life. It's hard for me to find the words and I find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened," Owono stated.

He extended his deepest sympathies to the grieving family while openly acknowledging the heavy scrutiny and investigations that will inevitably follow.

Advertisement

"I feel enormous pain for the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family and all the people who loved him. I know that there will be many issues to address; I will face whatever comes with all due respect," he added.

Owono, who was reportedly forced to deactivate his social media accounts following online abuse, concluded by dedicating his thoughts entirely to his fallen colleague.

De Miguel died on Tuesday morning after a collision with Jesus Owono in Tenerife's clash against FC Andorra on Monday

"But right now, honestly, I can't think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus," the goalkeeper shared.

Legal and sporting ramifications

Advertisement

Given the fatal outcome of the on-pitch incident, Spanish law enforcement has officially launched a routine investigation to review the exact circumstances surrounding De Miguel's death.

The case is currently under judicial supervision, with local prosecutors reviewing the referee's official match report and awaiting the formal findings of the sports disciplinary committee.

However, José Luis Sánchez Haulegui, the chief prosecutor of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, has indicated that severe criminal charges against the goalkeeper are highly improbable.

Equatorial Guinea's Jesus Owono deserves our support right now (Photo Credit: Litefooty/X)

The prosecutor clarified that because the fatal collision occurred during active play rather than as a deliberate attack during a stoppage, Spanish Supreme Court precedents generally exclude such sports-related accidents from criminal punishment.

Advertisement

Regardless of the legal outcome, the sports disciplinary committee will independently determine whether Owono's actions were excessively dangerous or reckless.

Depending on their interpretation of the challenge, the Andorra goalkeeper could still face significant sporting sanctions and an extended professional suspension.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Sports
05.11.2026
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Football
05.11.2026
Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Sports
05.11.2026
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Cristiano Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro and wife Georgina Rodriguez
Sports
05.11.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Signing in with Google...