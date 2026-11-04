Jesús Owono breaks silence following tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel

Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono spoke in grief following the heartbreaking passing of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has released a deeply emotional statement following the heartbreaking death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, addressing the tragedy for the first time.

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The 30-year-old Spanish forward tragically passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest triggered by a severe on-field collision with Owono during their Segunda División fixture on Monday, November 2.

The fatal incident occurred when the goalkeeper aggressively rushed out of his penalty area to contest a long ball, colliding with De Miguel's chest.

Owono was immediately shown a straight red card for the reckless challenge, and the match was subsequently abandoned in the aftermath.

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A goalkeeper in mourning

Releasing his first public comments since the devastating medical update, Owono expressed profound grief.

"These are being the most difficult days of my life. It's hard for me to find the words and I find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened," Owono stated.

He extended his deepest sympathies to the grieving family while openly acknowledging the heavy scrutiny and investigations that will inevitably follow.

🚨 The goalkeeper Jeśus Owono speaks for first time with a statement after Jesús de Miguel’s tragic passing. “These are being the most difficult days of my life. It's hard for me to find the words and I find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened." "I feel enormous pain for the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family and all the people who loved him. I know that there will be many issues to address, I will face whatever comes with all due respect." "But right now, honestly, I can't think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus." — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2026

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"I feel enormous pain for the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family and all the people who loved him. I know that there will be many issues to address; I will face whatever comes with all due respect," he added.

Owono, who was reportedly forced to deactivate his social media accounts following online abuse, concluded by dedicating his thoughts entirely to his fallen colleague.

De Miguel died on Tuesday morning after a collision with Jesus Owono in Tenerife's clash against FC Andorra on Monday

"But right now, honestly, I can't think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus," the goalkeeper shared.

Legal and sporting ramifications

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Given the fatal outcome of the on-pitch incident, Spanish law enforcement has officially launched a routine investigation to review the exact circumstances surrounding De Miguel's death.

The case is currently under judicial supervision, with local prosecutors reviewing the referee's official match report and awaiting the formal findings of the sports disciplinary committee.

However, José Luis Sánchez Haulegui, the chief prosecutor of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, has indicated that severe criminal charges against the goalkeeper are highly improbable.

Equatorial Guinea's Jesus Owono deserves our support right now (Photo Credit: Litefooty/X)

The prosecutor clarified that because the fatal collision occurred during active play rather than as a deliberate attack during a stoppage, Spanish Supreme Court precedents generally exclude such sports-related accidents from criminal punishment.

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Regardless of the legal outcome, the sports disciplinary committee will independently determine whether Owono's actions were excessively dangerous or reckless.