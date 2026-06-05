Report reveals only 21% of Tinubu’s campaign promises fully delivered (see list of unfulfilled promises)

A new report by AdvoKC Foundation claims that only 20.8% of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign promises have been fully fulfilled, while 37.7% remain unfulfilled across key governance sectors.

Only 20.8% of Tinubu’s campaign promises were classified as fully fulfilled in the report.

37.7% were categorized as broken or unfulfilled across key sectors.

Security, infrastructure, and governance reforms were among the weakest-performing areas.

The report is an independent assessment by AdvoKC Foundation, not an official government review.

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A new assessment of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign promises has claimed that only a small portion of pledges made during the 2023 election campaign have been fully delivered, with a significant number still unfulfilled or only partially achieved.

The findings were published in a report by civic-tech organisation AdvoKC Foundation, which reviewed 53 campaign promises and early policy commitments of the administration across key sectors of governance.

According to the report, 11 promises representing 20.8 percent were classified as fulfilled. It added that 22 promises (41.5 percent) were “compromised,” while 20 promises (37.7 percent) were categorized as broken or unfulfilled.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

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This has led to the widely referenced interpretation that only about 21 percent of the president’s campaign promises have been fully implemented so far.

The report grouped the promises into sectors including the economy, security, infrastructure, governance, education, and social development, noting varying levels of progress across different areas.

It stated that the education sector recorded relatively stronger performance compared to others, with several commitments marked as fulfilled. However, it said sectors such as security, infrastructure, governance reforms, and environmental management showed weaker outcomes.

The AdvoKC Foundation report categorized 20 of the 53 promises as “broken” or unfulfilled. These were not presented as a manifesto checklist but as grouped governance commitments where measurable delivery was considered insufficient.

The key areas highlighted include:

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Security

Promises aimed at reducing kidnapping and violent crimes

Strengthening national security and protecting lives and property

Improving internal security response and coordination

Infrastructure

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Expansion and rehabilitation of road networks

Improvement of electricity supply and power stability

Acceleration of national infrastructure development projects

Governance and Institutional Reform

Enhancing transparency and accountability in public institutions

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Improving efficiency in government operations

Strengthening rule of law and reducing bureaucratic delays

Social Development

Improving living standards and welfare systems

Strengthening social protection programmes

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Expanding access to essential public services

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Environment and Sustainability

Environmental protection initiatives

Climate-related governance commitments

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Sustainable development implementation measures

The report noted that while some progress has been recorded in certain policy areas, many of the listed commitments have not yet reached a level considered fully delivered within its evaluation framework.

The organisation also stated that its assessment was based on publicly available information and tracking of policy implementation across sectors.

It is important to note that the report represents an independent evaluation and not an official assessment by the Federal Government .

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