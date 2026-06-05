Advertisement

Report reveals only 21% of Tinubu’s campaign promises fully delivered (see list of unfulfilled promises)

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 12:48 - 05 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
report reveals 38% of Tinubu promises unfulfilled
A new report by AdvoKC Foundation claims that only 20.8% of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign promises have been fully fulfilled, while 37.7% remain unfulfilled across key governance sectors.
Advertisement

  • Only 20.8% of Tinubu’s campaign promises were classified as fully fulfilled in the report.

  • 37.7% were categorized as broken or unfulfilled across key sectors.

  • Security, infrastructure, and governance reforms were among the weakest-performing areas.

  • The report is an independent assessment by AdvoKC Foundation, not an official government review.

Advertisement

A new assessment of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign promises has claimed that only a small portion of pledges made during the 2023 election campaign have been fully delivered, with a significant number still unfulfilled or only partially achieved.

The findings were published in a report by civic-tech organisation AdvoKC Foundation, which reviewed 53 campaign promises and early policy commitments of the administration across key sectors of governance.

According to the report, 11 promises representing 20.8 percent were classified as fulfilled. It added that 22 promises (41.5 percent) were “compromised,” while 20 promises (37.7 percent) were categorized as broken or unfulfilled.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Advertisement

This has led to the widely referenced interpretation that only about 21 percent of the president’s campaign promises have been fully implemented so far.

The report grouped the promises into sectors including the economy, security, infrastructure, governance, education, and social development, noting varying levels of progress across different areas.

It stated that the education sector recorded relatively stronger performance compared to others, with several commitments marked as fulfilled. However, it said sectors such as security, infrastructure, governance reforms, and environmental management showed weaker outcomes.

The AdvoKC Foundation report categorized 20 of the 53 promises as “broken” or unfulfilled. These were not presented as a manifesto checklist but as grouped governance commitments where measurable delivery was considered insufficient.

The key areas highlighted include:

Advertisement

Security

  • Promises aimed at reducing kidnapping and violent crimes

  • Strengthening national security and protecting lives and property

  • Improving internal security response and coordination

Infrastructure

Advertisement

  • Expansion and rehabilitation of road networks

  • Improvement of electricity supply and power stability

  • Acceleration of national infrastructure development projects

Governance and Institutional Reform

  • Enhancing transparency and accountability in public institutions

Advertisement

  • Improving efficiency in government operations

  • Strengthening rule of law and reducing bureaucratic delays

Social Development

  • Improving living standards and welfare systems

  • Strengthening social protection programmes

Advertisement

  • Expanding access to essential public services

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Environment and Sustainability

  • Environmental protection initiatives

  • Climate-related governance commitments

Advertisement

  • Sustainable development implementation measures

The report noted that while some progress has been recorded in certain policy areas, many of the listed commitments have not yet reached a level considered fully delivered within its evaluation framework.

RELATED: Tinubu’s victory, Obi’s heartbreak: Shocking 2027 prophecy sparks political debate

The organisation also stated that its assessment was based on publicly available information and tracking of policy implementation across sectors.

It is important to note that the report represents an independent evaluation and not an official assessment by the Federal Government.

Advertisement

The findings have continued to generate public discussion around governance delivery, accountability, and the implementation of electoral promises in Nigeria.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Qing Madi's label war deepens as both sides claim victory in court dispute
Entertainment
05.06.2026
Qing Madi's label war deepens as both sides claim victory in court dispute
Out of 36 States, Lagos Emerges Best-Performing State in Nigeria, Gets Five-Star Rating
News
05.06.2026
Out of 36 States, Lagos Emerges Best-Performing State in Nigeria, Gets Five-Star Rating
Peter Obi warns against ethnic division, urges Nigerian youths to reject tribal politics
News
05.06.2026
Peter Obi warns against ethnic division, urges Nigerian youths to reject tribal politics
How Libya’s stolen weapons ended up with terrorists in Nigeria — UN raises alarm
News
05.06.2026
How Libya’s stolen weapons ended up with terrorists in Nigeria — UN raises alarm
5 things to expect when the BBNaija 10/10 Reunion begins
Entertainment
05.06.2026
5 things to expect when the BBNaija 10/10 Reunion begins
Warri chief's attack on Remi Tinubu shows how women in power are still judged differently
Lifestyle
05.06.2026
Warri chief's attack on Remi Tinubu shows how women in power are still judged differently