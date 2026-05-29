Federal Government places 21 states, including Lagos and Abuja, on high Ebola alert amid Uganda and DR Congo outbreaks.

Federal Government places 21 states, including Lagos and Abuja, on high Ebola alert amid Uganda and DR Congo outbreaks.

Federal Government lists Lagos, Abuja, 19 states at high risk as Ebola outbreak spreads in Nigeria

The Federal Government has placed Lagos, Abuja and 19 other states on high Ebola alert following fresh outbreaks in Uganda and DR Congo, as the NCDC warns of increased importation risk into Nigeria.

The NCDC says Lagos, FCT, Rivers, Kano and several other states face high or moderate risk of Ebola importation due to travel, trade and border movement.

Nigeria has no confirmed Ebola case yet, but authorities have activated preparedness and surveillance measures nationwide.

Health officials warned that Ebola symptoms can resemble malaria and Lassa fever, making early detection and rapid response critical.

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The Federal Government has placed Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and 19 other states on high alert over possible Ebola importation into Nigeria following renewed outbreaks in parts of Africa.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) announced the development on Thursday, warning that the growing spread of the virus in East and Central Africa has increased the risk of cross-border transmission into Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, states considered to be at high risk include: Lagos

Rivers

Kano

Enugu

Borno

Akwa Ibom

Cross River

Taraba

Adamawa

FCT.

Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NCDC, Dr. Olajide Idris

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The agency said these areas were identified because of factors such as international airports, busy trade activities, porous land borders and movement of people across neighbouring countries.

Other states classified under moderate risk are; Ogun

Nasarawa

Kaduna

Plateau

Kogi

Niger

Jigawa

Katsina

Bauchi

Ebonyi

Abia

Bayelsa.

READ ALSO: FG may isolate air travellers and restrict some flights over fresh Ebola outbreak fears

Speaking on the situation, NCDC Director-General, Jide Idris, said Nigeria has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case linked to the current outbreak, but stressed that authorities are taking precautionary steps due to the rising cases reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

“The risk of Ebola importation into Nigeria is high because of international travel, regional population movement, porous borders, and extensive trade networks,” he said.

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The agency explained that the latest classification followed a new dynamic risk assessment carried out in response to the outbreak currently affecting parts of Africa.

The NCDC also referenced the World Health Organisation’s decision to declare the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, saying the development makes it necessary for Nigeria to immediately strengthen preparedness efforts across the country.

Health officials warned that Ebola symptoms can easily be mistaken for malaria or Lassa fever in the early stages, which may delay detection and increase the chances of spread if not quickly identified.

Nigeria’s porous land borders are under increased surveillance as the NCDC identifies regional population movement as a primary risk factor for transmission.

According to the NCDC, health authorities in the DRC and Uganda have so far recorded 1,077 suspected Ebola cases and 247 deaths, with most infections found among people between the ages of 14 and 45.

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The agency further disclosed that the ongoing outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, a variant for which there are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments.

Mr Idris said this makes early detection, isolation of suspected patients, contact tracing and proper infection prevention measures extremely important.

He also clarified that Ebola is not an airborne disease.

The virus mainly spreads through direct contact with infected blood, body fluids, contaminated surfaces or infected animals.

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The NCDC has now directed state governments to activate emergency preparedness plans, improve surveillance at airports and border communities, prepare isolation centres and ensure frontline health workers have adequate protective equipment.

States were also instructed to submit readiness reports within 72 hours and report any suspected Ebola cases, unusual fever outbreaks or high-risk exposure incidents immediately.