Tanzanian President accepts Nigerian university honour virtually amid human rights outcry

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan cancelled a planned visit to Nigeria and accepted an honorary degree virtually amid human rights criticism.

Samia Suluhu Hassan cancelled a planned visit to Nigeria, where she was expected to receive an honorary doctorate from Nasarawa State University, opting instead to accept the honour virtually amid growing criticism over alleged human rights violations in her country.

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The award was scheduled as part of the university’s 25th-anniversary convocation ceremony in Keffi, Nasarawa State, where Hassan was expected to attend in person before the plan changed.

Professor Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, Vice Chancellor of Nassarawa State University

Reports indicate that the Tanzanian leader chose to participate remotely amid rising scrutiny of her administration’s handling of protests and political opposition following Tanzania’s recent election.

Human rights groups and international observers have accused Tanzanian authorities of using excessive force against protesters who demonstrated after the country’s October 2025 presidential election, which Hassan won by a landslide.

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According to rights organisations, security forces allegedly opened fire on demonstrators and carried out widespread arrests during post-election protests. Investigations cited by activists also claimed that some victims were taken to morgues while others were reportedly buried in suspected mass graves around Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzanian government has rejected many of these allegations, insisting that security forces acted to maintain law and order during the unrest.

The controversy surrounding the allegations drew attention to the Nigerian university’s decision to award Hassan an honorary doctorate, prompting criticism from some commentators who argued that the recognition could raise ethical concerns.

Samia Suluhu Hassan President of Tanzania

The development also comes at a time when the National Universities Commission has warned Nigerian universities against the indiscriminate award of honorary degrees to political figures and public officials.

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Despite the backlash, Nasarawa State University proceeded with the honour, with Hassan accepting the recognition through a virtual appearance during the ceremony.

Her decision not to travel to Nigeria is widely seen as a move to avoid potential controversy or protests that could overshadow the university’s event.

The incident highlights the growing sensitivity around international honours awarded to political leaders facing scrutiny over governance and human rights records.