Abuja gets the first taste as Indomie Palooza takes fun nationwide

Abuja got the first taste of Indomie Palooza on Saturday, September 12, as live performances, games, delicious Indomie combos, and interactive fun took over the city, kicking off a Nationwide tour that will move to Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Lagos.

Built around the theme “Where Moments Meet Fun,” Indomie Palooza brings together great food, music, games, entertainment and interactive experiences and Attendees to explore creative Indomie combinations, including Indomie Chicken Pepper Soup, Indomie Asun, Indomie & Nkwobi, Indomie Africana, Indomie Gizdodo, alongside surprises and plenty of opportunities to get involved. And Abuja came ready.

From the moment the action got underway, the crowd was treated to an afternoon packed with activities, performances and games, with some of Nigeria’s popular music acts turning up the energy on stage.

Ice Prince Gets Abuja Moving

Ice Prince, the Jos-born Nigerian hip-hop star behind the iconic “Oleku”, delivered one of the afternoon’s biggest musical moments, taking the Palooza crowd through a high-energy set that had fans singing, dancing and staying on their feet.

With a career that helped shape Nigeria’s modern hip-hop scene, Ice Prince brought the nostalgia and energy of a fan-favourite catalogue to the Abuja stage, turning his performance into one of the day’s standout moments.

The crowd knew the songs, knew the words and was more than ready to give the rapper the kind of response his classics have earned over the years.

Spyro Keeps the Energy High

Spyro, the Afrobeats star behind the viral hit “Who’s Your Guy?”, kept the Palooza crowd moving with his infectious sound and youthful energy.

The singer delivered some of his popular tracks, with fans singing along and bringing the same energy back from the crowd. His set added another lively chapter to an afternoon already packed with music, games and entertainment.

Boyskido Joins the Celebration

Boyskido brought his own youthful sound and energy to the Palooza stage, giving the Abuja crowd another reason to keep the celebration going. His performance added a fresh dimension to the musical lineup, with attendees singing, dancing and soaking up the atmosphere as the afternoon of music, games and entertainment continued.

More Than Just Music

Away from the stage, attendees got stuck into interactive games, dance competitions, giveaways, and food activities, with plenty of opportunities to move from watching the action to becoming part of it.

The dance competitions proved particularly popular, drawing participants from the crowd and giving winners the chance to take home Indomie prizes.

Families, young people, and entertainment lovers filled the venue, creating the kind of lively atmosphere that made it clear Palooza was designed to be experienced, not simply watched.

Next Stop: Port Harcourt

With Abuja setting the pace, Indomie Palooza now heads to Port Harcourt on September 19, followed by Ibadan on September 26.

The nationwide tour will culminate in Lagos on October 3 and 4, with a two-day grand finale celebrating World Indomie Day.

Each stop is expected to bring its own personality, music, local energy, and moments to the Palooza experience.

Consumers can register at indomie.ng to join the celebration when it arrives in their city.

Abuja has had its turn. Port Harcourt, you're next.