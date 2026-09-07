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Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's husband dies after heart-related illness

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 13:25 - 07 September 2026
Tanzania’s First Gentleman, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, dies after heart-related illness.
Tanzania’s First Gentleman Hafidh Ameir Hassan has died while receiving treatment for a heart condition in Zanzibar, the government has announced.
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  • Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, died while receiving treatment in Zanzibar.

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  • Tanzania’s Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi announced his death on Monday.

  • Hafidh became Tanzania’s first First Gentleman after Samia became president in 2021.

  • Regional leaders, including Kenya’s President William Ruto, have sent condolences to President Samia and her family.

Tanzania’s First Gentleman, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, the husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has died while receiving treatment for a heart-related condition in Zanzibar.

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The death of Hafidh was announced on Monday, September 7, 2026, by Tanzania’s Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi, who expressed condolences to President Samia, her family and the people of Tanzania. 

According to the announcement, Hafidh died at about 8:00 a.m. while receiving medical care at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar. He had been undergoing treatment for a heart condition.

Funeral arrangements are underway in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar, the family’s home area. 

Hafidh Ameir became Tanzania’s first First Gentleman in 2021 after his wife, Samia Suluhu Hassan, became the country’s first female president following the death of former President John Magufuli.

Despite his wife’s position as head of state, Hafidh maintained a largely private life and stayed away from the political spotlight. He was known as an agricultural scholar and professional who supported his wife’s public service from behind the scenes. 

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Tanzania’s First Gentleman, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, the husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan

President Samia and Hafidh married in 1978 and had four children — three sons and a daughter. Their daughter, Wanu Hafidh Ameir, is involved in politics and serves in Zanzibar’s House of Representatives.

Following news of his death, regional leaders expressed condolences to President Samia and the people of Tanzania.

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Kenyan President William Ruto described Hafidh as a “lifelong companion” to President Samia and a beloved father to their children, while extending his sympathies to the bereaved family.

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The African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, also expressed condolences to President Samia, her family and Tanzanians following Hafidh’s passing. 

Hafidh Ameir’s death marks a personal loss for President Samia and her family, as well as a moment of mourning for Tanzania, where he was recognised for his quiet support of the country’s first female president.

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