Pray for Tanzania: Nigeria Super Eagles get complete squad for must-win qualifier

Francis Uzoho returns to the Super Eagles.

Francis Uzoho returns to the Super Eagles.

All 24 Super Eagles players are now in camp in Uyo as Eric Chelle prepares Nigeria for a must-win AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania.

The Super Eagles have confirmed a full house in Uyo ahead of Friday’s must-win AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania, with all 24 players invited by Eric Chelle now in camp.

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Captain Wilfred Ndidi led the final group of arrivals, joining Bruno Onyemaechi, Abdullahi Bewene, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Usor and new invitee Mubarak Suleiman.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have completed their 24-man squad in Uyo ahead of Friday’s crucial AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania.

The Super Eagles announced the full arrival on social media, posting: “The Eagles Nest is now complete!”

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Captain Wilfred Ndidi was among the final seven players to arrive, alongside Bruno Onyemaechi, Abdullahi Bewene, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Usor and first-time invitee Mubarak Suleiman.

Their arrival completed Eric Chelle’s squad after flight scheduling challenges delayed several players and disrupted Nigeria’s opening preparations in Uyo.

Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey in Super Eagles training.

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Full squad in camp

Chelle now has all three goalkeepers available: Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho and Arthur Okonkwo.

The defensive options include Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Benjamin Fredrick, Chibuike Nwaiwu and Abdullahi Bewene.

READ ALSO: Iwobi shows no mercy as Super Eagles coach Chelle gets brutal birthday slaps

In midfield, Chelle can call on Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Alhassan Yusuf, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Tochukwu Nnadi, Tijani Samson and Mubarak Suleiman.

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Lookman, Moses Simon, Taiwo Awoniyi, Tolu Arokodare, Akor Adams, Moses Usor, Suleiman Mubarak and Abdullahi Bewene make up the attacking options.

The Eagles Nest is now complete! https://t.co/aJFRH8241T — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 11, 2026

Big names missing

Despite the full house, Nigeria remain without several major names.

Victor Osimhen is absent through injury after undergoing knee surgery, while Samuel Chukwueze is also sidelined.

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Victor Osimhen picked up the injury in the UCL.

Maduka Okoye was not included in Chelle’s squad, while Kelechi Iheanacho was left out despite his form for Bursaspor.

Fans reacted strongly to the squad news, with one writing: “Pray for Tanzania.”

Another joked: “We now have two Semi Ajayi in Super Eagles?” after Semi Ajayi appeared twice in the official list.

Maduka Okoye looked dejected after one of the goals he conceded.

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Others backed the team, saying: “The nest is set. Now the boys just have to finish the job on Friday. Uyo will be rocking.”

One fan asked: “Where is Gift Orban? This is not fair,” while another questioned Osimhen’s absence.

READ ALSO: Why Peter Obi was stopped from greeting Nigeria Flamingos at Abuja airport

There was also criticism of the selection: “As una drop Chukwueze, una for drop Simon and Uzoho too. Make una no wound Benjamin Fredrick again oh.”

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One supporter summed up the mood: “It’s still incomplete without Victor.”

Must-win mission

Nigeria host Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday, November 13, before travelling to Zanzibar for the return fixture on Tuesday, November 17.

Eric Chelle in a must-win clash.

The Super Eagles sit second in Group L on three points, behind Guinea-Bissau, after beating Madagascar 2-1 and losing 3-0 to Guinea-Bissau.

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Tanzania have already qualified for AFCON 2027 as co-hosts, leaving Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar to fight for the group’s remaining ticket.

Super Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi in training.