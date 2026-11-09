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Naija Stars Abroad

Where Is Dessers? — Nigeria Super Eagles Stars Abroad Leave Chelle With Questions

Ronnie Mugizi
Ronnie Mugizi 10:16 - 09 November 2026
Cyriel Dessers picks up the ball after his latest goal.
Cyriel Dessers picks up the ball after his latest goal.
Several Nigerian players enjoyed productive weekends across Europe, with Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, Gift Orban and Ibrahim Olawoyin among the standout performers. Their displays have also reignited debate over Eric Chelle's latest Super Eagles squad selection.
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  • Cyriel Dessers scored his 10th goal of the season in Panathinaikos' victory over Iraklis.

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  • Tolu Arokodare extended his scoring streak to five consecutive matches for Ajax.

  • Gift Orban netted his 10th goal of the campaign despite missing out on the latest Super Eagles squad.

  • Calvin Bassey was honoured after making his 100th Premier League appearance.

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Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare and Gift Orban were among the Nigerian players making headlines across Europe over the weekend as several Super Eagles stars delivered standout performances for their respective clubs.

Naija Stars Abroad 

Dessers continued his impressive campaign by scoring his 10th goal of the season in Panathinaikos' away victory over Iraklis. 

The striker's latest goal has once again raised questions among supporters after he failed to make Eric Chelle's latest Super Eagles squad despite his consistent goalscoring form.

Cyriel Dessers picks up the ball after his latest goal.
Cyriel Dessers picks up the ball after his latest goal.
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Arokodare was also on target in the Netherlands, scoring for the fifth consecutive match as Ajax played out a draw against FC Twente. 

The striker opened the scoring with a powerful header and continues to strengthen his case for a bigger role with the national team following Victor Osimhen's injury.

Tolu Arokodare celebrates again
Tolu Arokodare celebrates again

Gift Orban also reminded Chelle of his qualities after scoring his 10th goal of the season in the Turkish Super Lig. 

The forward's omission from Nigeria's latest squad remains one of the biggest talking points among supporters, especially given his form in front of goal.

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Gift Orban scores his eighth of the seasom for Amedspor.
Gift Orban has scored 10 goals this season.

In Turkey, Ibrahim Olawoyin produced another influential performance as Rizespor defeated Erzurumspor 2-1. The former Rangers midfielder controlled large periods of the game and capped his display with an assist.

There was recognition for Calvin Bassey in England as the Fulham defender received a special award after making his 100th Premier League appearance. 

The Super Eagles centre-back and teammate Alex Iwobi both impressed as Fulham earned a hard-fought draw against Newcastle United.

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Semi Ajayi also delivered a solid defensive performance for Hull City before being forced off with a knock during their narrow defeat to Arsenal. The extent of the injury remains unclear.

Taiwo Awoniyi featured for Coventry City in their 3-1 defeat at Everton but endured a quiet evening a week after scoring his first Premier League goal of the season. Frank Onyeka was not included in the matchday squad.

Elsewhere, little-known Dapo Afolayan enhanced his growing reputation by scoring his sixth goal of the campaign, netting the winner in Blackburn Rovers' victory over West Ham. The winger remains hopeful of earning a maiden Super Eagles call-up in the near future.

little-known Dapo Afolayan
little-known Dapo Afolayan
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There was less joy for some of Nigeria's established stars. Ademola Lookman remained an unused substitute as Atletico Madrid lost at home to Barcelona, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru came off the bench in Lazio's draw with Napoli.

With several Nigerian players enjoying strong club form across Europe, Chelle's recent squad announcement is certain to remain a major talking point, particularly after goals from Dessers, Arokodare and Orban once again highlighted the depth of attacking talent available to the Super Eagles.

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