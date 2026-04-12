“U.S. will finish up the little that is left of Iran,” Trump warns

Donald J. Trump warns the U.S. is “locked and loaded” against Iran after failed nuclear talks and tensions over the Strait of Hormuz escalate global security concerns.

Following the breakdown of crucial talks with Iran, President Donald J. Trump has made some very strong statements. He declared that the U.S. military is ready to step things up and, as he put it, "finish up the little that is left of Iran."

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Sharing these thoughts on his official Truth Social page over the weekend, Trump accused Iran of not keeping its word about reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He described the whole situation as causing "anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and countries throughout the world."

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global oil shipping route connecting the Persian Gulf to international markets.

“Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so,” Trump stated, adding that fears over alleged naval mines have discouraged global shipping. “They say they put mines in the water… They may have done so, but what ship owner would want to take the chance?”

The President further described Iran’s actions as damaging to its global standing, noting “great dishonor and permanent harm to the reputation of Iran, and what's left of their ‘Leaders."

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He insisted that Tehran must urgently act to reopen the key international waterway, warning, “Every Law in the book is being violated by them.”

Trump revealed he had been “fully debriefed” by senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner, following a marathon negotiation session held in Islamabad under the leadership of Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to Trump, the meeting “began early in the morning, and lasted throughout the night — Close to 20 hours,” with several issues reportedly agreed upon. However, he stressed that the core dispute remained unresolved.

“There is only one thing that matters IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!” he declared. “The only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not.”

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Even though U.S. representatives managed to build friendly connections with some Iranian officials like Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri, Trump brushed off the importance of these diplomatic efforts. He said they were still "very uncompromising on the single most important issue."

Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran

Following the talks falling apart, Trump declared that military and naval actions would start right away. "Starting immediately, the United States Navy... will begin the process of BLOCKADING any ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz," he stated.

U.S. Navy vessels operating in the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran.

He characterized Iran's actions as "WORLD EXTORTION," adding that "Leaders of countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted." Trump also made it known that orders had been given to intercept any vessels suspected of paying tolls to Iran and to remove any mines from the waterway.

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“I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran,” he stated. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas.”

Issuing a stark warning, Trump added, “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

He further claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had already been severely degraded, asserting, “Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar are useless… all because of their Nuclear ambition.”

In his most forceful remark, Trump signaled readiness for further escalation, declaring, “Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully ‘LOCKED AND LOADED,’ and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!”

The statements mark a sharp escalation in rhetoric following the failed negotiations, raising concerns about a potential widening of tensions in the Middle East and the global implications for security and energy supply routes.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iran Embassy in Ghana signalled Tehran’s defiance after more than 20 hours of discussions with US representatives yielded no agreement.

U.S. Vice President, JD Vance