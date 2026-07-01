Pope Leo hands two top Vatican roles to Nigerian Catholic leaders

Pope Leo has appointed prominent Nigerian Catholic leaders, including Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins, to senior roles within the Vatican’s influential Dicastery for Evangelization

Pope Leo has appointed prominent Nigerian Catholic leaders, including Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins, to senior roles within the Vatican’s influential Dicastery for Evangelization

Pope Leo has appointed Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins and Father Wenceslaus Madu to key roles in the Vatican's Dicastery for Evangelization, highlighting Nigeria's growing influence in the global Catholic Church.

Pope Leo has appointed Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins as a member of the Vatican's Dicastery for Evangelization.

Father Wenceslaus C. Madu has also been named a consultor to the same Vatican department.

The appointments are seen as recognition of Nigeria's growing influence within the global Catholic Church.

The move further strengthens African representation in the Vatican as Catholicism continues to grow rapidly across the continent.

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While many Nigerians joke that the country's biggest export is talented people, the Vatican has just added more proof to that conversation.

Pope Leo has appointed two Nigerian Catholic leaders to important positions in the Vatican's Dicastery for Evangelization, one of the Holy See's most influential departments responsible for overseeing the Catholic Church's missionary work across the world.

According to Fides News Agency, Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has been appointed as a member of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

The Dicastery is one of the Vatican's major governing offices and plays a key role in coordinating missionary activities, supporting the growth of Catholic communities, and helping establish new local Churches, especially in regions where the faith is still expanding.

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The Dicastery for Evangelization is one of the highest decision-making bodies in the Catholic Church, responsible for directing worldwide missionary strategy.

Also appointed is Father Wenceslaus C. Madu, the Vice-Chancellor of Claretian University of Nigeria in Nekede, Imo State. He will serve as a consultor to the Dicastery, a role that involves offering expert advice and contributing to discussions on evangelization, Church development and missionary strategy.

The two Nigerians were announced alongside other respected African Catholic leaders.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, the Archbishop of Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda, Cameroon, were also named members of the Dicastery. Meanwhile, Archbishop François Sylla of Conakry, Guinea, joins Father Madu as a consultor.

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For many Catholics in Nigeria, the appointments are more than personal achievements. They are being seen as another sign that the Vatican is paying closer attention to Africa, where the Catholic Church continues to record some of its fastest growth in membership.

The appointments reflect the Vatican's increasing recognition of Africa, which is currently driving the fastest growth of Catholicism globally.

Over the last few decades, Africa has become one of the most vibrant centres of global Catholicism, with millions of new faithful and increasing influence in Church leadership. Nigeria, in particular, has one of the largest Catholic populations on the continent and continues to produce priests, missionaries and Church leaders serving both at home and abroad.

With these appointments, Archbishop Martins and Father Madu will now have greater opportunities to contribute to decisions that shape the Catholic Church's missionary work worldwide.

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The development is also expected to strengthen Africa's voice within the Vatican as the Church continues to expand its presence across developing regions.