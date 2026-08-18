Davido says he won't apologise to Edo governor for mocking his WAEC result

Davido doesn't have any apologies for sharing and mocking the WAEC results of Edo State Governor Mr Monday Okpebholo

Davido says he did nothing wrong by posting the WAEC result of Edo State governor Monday Okpebholo, and he will not apologise.

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The musician accused Okpebholo of coming to Osun State to rig the just-concluded election

Davido also promised to pay a visit to Edo State when Okpebholo eventually stands for reelection.

In a recent interview on News Central Television, Davido was asked if he would apologise to the Edo State governor, Mr Monday Okpebholo, for posting his WAEC result on his Instagram page, and his negative answer reveals he has no intention of squashing his feud with the governor.

According to the Afrobeats megastar, he did nothing wrong by posting the WAEC result. Instead, he did that to show the people of Edo the quality of the leader governing the state.

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"I am not going to apologise. I didn't do anything wrong. I was just showing people in the state the result that their governor has," Davido said on the WAEC result he shared on his Instagram page.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo

In the interview, Davido also accused Okpebholo of coming to Osun State to rig the just-concluded election while also insulting the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, whom he accused of spending the last 4 years dancing.

"You left your state, came to another state to rig. Then start talking that my uncle is a dancer, and he's not serious when the road to your government house is not done. First of all, you're not elected; you were selected. You didn't win those votes, sir. You don't know what it feels like to win an election. I feel sorry for his kids," Davido said on Okpebholo's conduct in the just-concluded elections before adding that he will be paying a visit to Edo State when it's time for the governor to stand for re-election.

“I am not going to apologize to Monday Okpobolo,I posted his waec results for the people of Edo state to see who is governing them. The road to your government house is not constructed. We will visit him when it time for his reelection



~ Davido

Lol 😆 pic.twitter.com/zAMvobYxsW — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) August 18, 2026

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Readers will recall that the issues between Davido and the governor of Edo State started during the campaign for the governorship of Osun State. While campaigning for the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, Okpebholo accused the incumbent, Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, of spending the last 4 years dancing.

Davido with his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke

Adeleke, who is Davido's uncle, replied by tagging Okpebholo as jealous and incompetent. Davido, on his own part, posted the Edo governor's WAEC result filled with Es and Ds on his Instagram story, which attracted comments and mockery from observers.

Despite the efforts of Okpebholo and other APC governors and chieftains, the incumbent Ademola Adeleke won his re-election bid by securing 511,067 votes to defeat Bola Oyebamiji of the APC, who pulled 444,815 votes.