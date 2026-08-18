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Angélique Kidjo becomes first African musician honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 16:15 - 18 August 2026
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Angélique Kidjo becomes first African musician honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognising her remarkable global influence, Grammy-winning career, and enduring impact on African music.
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  • Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo has made history after being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

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  • She became the first African musician and the first Black African to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

  • The five-time Grammy winner was honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star for her decades-long contribution to African music and global culture.

Kidjo received the prestigious star in the Recording category, becoming the first African musician and first Black African to receive the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame honour.

The recognition celebrates some of the remarkable achievements that have defined Kidjo's career, including her five Grammy Awards, 18 albums and decades of using music to introduce African sounds, stories and culture to audiences around the world.

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Announcing the honour, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, praised Kidjo's global influence and contribution to music.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Angélique Kidjo to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Martinez said.

Angélique Kidjo’s extraordinary artistry and global influence have inspired audiences across generations and continents. We are proud to honour her as the first African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognising her remarkable contributions to music and culture around the world.

Born in Ouidah, Benin, Kidjo began her musical journey at a young age before building an international career that has spanned more than four decades.

Beyond her own success, the singer has played an important role in creating opportunities and visibility for younger generations of African artistes. Her ability to blend traditional African sounds with genres such as jazz, funk, R&B and global pop has helped position African music firmly on the international stage.

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Kidjo has also collaborated with several major artistes, including Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi, as well as international acts such as Alicia Keys, Peter Gabriel and John Legend.

Her influence extends beyond music, with the singer also known for her work supporting girls' education and women's empowerment across Africa.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame honour therefore marks not only a personal achievement for Kidjo but a significant milestone for African music globally.

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