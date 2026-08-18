Davido reveals how he rejected Dangote's request to take down his posts calling out INEC over Osun election

Davido revealed the reason he refused to delete his posts calling out INEC and Senate President Akpabio during the just-concluded Osun State elections despite calls from Aliko Dangote.

In a recent interview on News Central, Afrobeats superstar Davido revealed how his barrage of social media posts tackling INEC over their handling of the Osun State elections ruffled political feathers.

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According to Davido, he was forced to speak out after he noticed that INEC had stopped uploading the results from the polling units on its IREV portal. The musician revealed that he received information that Senate President Godswill Akpabio was calling the collation centre in an attempt to stop the collation of votes, which were in favour of his Uncle and incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke. He added that this prompted him to make the post.

"When the election started, the results were being uploaded every 30 minutes...When it got to 2- 3 AM, INEC didn't update the portal for 5 hours, and I already knew what was going on. They were trying to manipulate, but when you're losing by 60 - 70,000 votes, it's very hard to manipulate that," Davido said, narrating how this prompted him to make posts on his X calling out INEC.

Davido revealed how Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, called him to take down his posts calling out INEC and accusing the Senate President of calling the coalition centre, but he respectfully declined until his Uncle was declared the winner.

Governor Ademola Adeleke would later be declared the winner of the election after securing 511,067 votes to defeat the All Progressive Congress' Bola Oyebamiji would pulled 444,815.

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He also reacted to the comments of APC chieftain James Faleke, who, while replying to his post on X, told him to focus on his music while they (the politicians) focus on their politics. The award-winning musician criticised Faleke's thought as a bad mentality which has contributed to building a terrible political system that even future generations will suffer for.

Davido with his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke

While Davido was vocal about his support for his uncle and deployed his social media accounts, where he has tens of millions of followers, to scrutinise the electoral umpire, INEC and the security forces, several well-meaning Nigerians also joined the call in demanding that INEC promptly post the results from the remaining polling units.

Business and elder statesman Atedo Peterside questioned INEC for uploading the results of 3,292 polling units in quick succession but failing to upload the remaining 471 polling units for hours.

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Atedo Peterside questioned INEC over failure to timely upload results during the Osun State election