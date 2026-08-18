Ayra Starr is starting a new fashion trend with her latest album, and fans are here for it

Ayra Starr is starting a new fashion trend with her latest album, and fans are here for it

Ayra Starr is starting a new fashion trend with her latest album, and fans are here for it

Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr is setting a new fashion trend, and we are here for it.

Ayra’s 'Starrgirl' album cover sparks a new fashion trend as fans recreate her purple gele look.

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Don Jazzy, Shank Comics, and other celebrities join fans in recreating Ayra Starr’s viral purple gele style.

Rihanna celebrates Ayra Starr’s album with a purple-themed package containing flowers and Fenty Beauty products.

Following the release of her latest album, Starrgirl, the singer has got fans and many Nigerian girlies standing in solidarity with the creativity of her album cover, rocking the iconic Nigerian gele in purple.

The trend picked up from the backdrop of her Starrgirl album cover, where she stylishly donned a purple gele with a simple dress. The Afro-fusion-inspired look quickly caught the attention of her fans, who began recreating the style in their own unique ways.

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Not long after the release of the album, Mobstars, as her fans are typically called, started to dress similarly to Ayra Starr’s Afro-fusion fit.

What made the trend more interesting was that it was not limited to women alone. Men, including top stars like label boss Don Jazzy, comedian Shank, and others, also shared pictures of themselves hilariously joining the purple gele trend to drum up support for the singer.

The trend has since turned the simple gele look into a playful show of support for Ayra Starr and her new album, with fans adding their own interpretation to the outfit.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the singer has donned a gele in that manner. She had earlier been spotted rocking a pink gele to the club, showing that the traditional headpiece has become part of her fashion expression.

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Beyond the inspiring fashion trend, Starrgirl has received applause from fans and celebrities alike since its release.

Barbadian singer Rihanna, who also shares a beautiful friendship with Ayra Starr, sent her a purple-themed package containing fresh flowers and various Fenty Beauty products to celebrate the album.

Fan reps purple gele in support of Ayra Starr