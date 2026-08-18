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UI beats UNILAG as Nigeria’s top university in latest global ranking, see full list

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 19:08 - 18 August 2026
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University of Ibadan ranked as Nigeria’s top university in the July 2026 Webometrics Ranking of World Universities
UI has been ranked Nigeria's best university in the July 2026 Webometrics rankings, ahead of UNILAG. See the full list of Nigeria's top 50 universities and the world's top 10.
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  • University of Ibadan ranked as Nigeria's best university in the July 2026 Webometrics rankings.

  • UNILAG came second, while UNN and Covenant University completed the top four.

  • The ranking assessed more than 32,000 universities worldwide using visibility, openness and research excellence.

  • No Nigerian university made the global top 1,000, while Harvard retained the world's No. 1 position.

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If you've ever argued about whether UI or UNILAG is Nigeria's best university, there's fresh fuel for the debate.

The University of Ibadan (UI) has once again emerged as Nigeria's highest-ranked university in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities released in July 2026.

UI finished 1,291st in the world, while the University of Lagos (UNILAG) followed closely behind at 1,355th globally, making it Nigeria's second-best ranked institution.

The ranking assessed 32,148 universities and higher education institutions across the world.

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Coming in third among Nigerian universities is the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), which ranked 1,397th globally, while Covenant University claimed the fourth spot nationally with a global ranking of 1,522.

READ ALSO: 2026-2027 academic session admissions: 11 universities that have released admission lists

How Webometrics ranks universities

University of Lagos placed second among Nigerian universities after UI in the latest global ranking.

Unlike rankings that focus mainly on reputation, the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities evaluates institutions using indicators such as:

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  • Visibility and online impact

  • Openness and accessibility of research

  • Excellence based on research performance and citations

The ranking is released twice every year and reflects how universities perform in terms of their digital presence and research influence.

Full list: Nigeria's top 50 universities in the July 2026 Webometrics ranking

Covenant University emerged as the fourth-best Nigerian university, ranking ahead of several public institutions.

  1. University of Ibadan — 1,291 globally

  2. University of Lagos — 1,355

  3. University of Nigeria — 1,397

  4. Covenant University, Ota — 1,522

  5. Landmark University — 1,659

  6. University of Ilorin — 1,883

  7. Obafemi Awolowo University — 1,986

  8. Ahmadu Bello University — 2,068

  9. University of Port Harcourt — 2,077

  10. Federal University of Technology, Akure — 2,203

  11. Nnamdi Azikiwe University — 2,308

  12. Bayero University Kano — 2,543

  13. University of Calabar — 2,592

  14. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology — 2,728

  15. Olabisi Onabanjo University — 2,865

  16. Federal University of Technology, Minna — 2,930

  17. University of Benin — 3,078

  18. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta — 3,279

  19. University of Uyo — 3,470

  20. Lagos State University — 3,482

  21. National Open University of Nigeria — 3,553

  22. Federal University of Technology, Owerri — 3,572

  23. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike — 3,736

  24. University of Abuja — 3,764

  25. Federal University Oye-Ekiti — 3,787

  26. Usmanu Danfodiyo University — 3,793

  27. Adekunle Ajasin University — 3,823

  28. University of Jos — 4,018

  29. Federal University Dutse — 4,074

  30. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University — 4,118

  31. University of Maiduguri — 4,167

  32. Osun State University — 4,208

  33. Pan African University Lagos — 4,256

  34. Redeemer's University — 4,334

  35. Delta State University — 4,368

  36. Kwara State University — 4,368

  37. Ekiti State University — 4,558

  38. Ebonyi State University — 4,776

  39. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun — 4,930

  40. African University of Science and Technology, Abuja — 5,385

  41. American University of Nigeria — 5,398

  42. Imo State University — 5,674

  43. Ambrose Alli University — 5,702

  44. Kogi State University — 5,870

  45. Niger Delta University — 5,888

  46. Rivers State University — 6,016

  47. Joseph Ayo Babalola University — 6,104

  48. Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi — 6,424

  49. Igbinedion University, Okada — 6,533

  50. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology — 6,629

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READ ALSO: 10 private universities in Nigeria and what it costs to study Medicine and Surgery

World's top 10 universities

Harvard University retained the world’s top spot in the July 2026 Webometrics global university ranking.

Globally, American universities continued to dominate the ranking.

The top 10 universities are:

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  1. Harvard University

  2. Stanford University

  3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

  4. University of Oxford

  5. University of Washington

  6. Cornell University

  7. University of Michigan

  8. University of California, Berkeley

  9. Johns Hopkins University

  10. Columbia University

The United States occupied seven of the top 10 positions, while the United Kingdom had Oxford in the top four. Canada also made a strong showing, with the University of Toronto emerging as its highest-ranked institution.

Although UI remains Nigeria's highest-ranked university in this edition, no Nigerian university made the global top 1,000, highlighting the gap that still exists between the country's leading institutions and the world's highest-performing universities in research visibility and online impact.

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