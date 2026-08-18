University of Ibadan ranked as Nigeria’s top university in the July 2026 Webometrics Ranking of World Universities

University of Ibadan ranked as Nigeria’s top university in the July 2026 Webometrics Ranking of World Universities

UI beats UNILAG as Nigeria’s top university in latest global ranking, see full list

UI has been ranked Nigeria's best university in the July 2026 Webometrics rankings, ahead of UNILAG. See the full list of Nigeria's top 50 universities and the world's top 10.

University of Ibadan ranked as Nigeria's best university in the July 2026 Webometrics rankings.

UNILAG came second, while UNN and Covenant University completed the top four.

The ranking assessed more than 32,000 universities worldwide using visibility, openness and research excellence.

No Nigerian university made the global top 1,000, while Harvard retained the world's No. 1 position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you've ever argued about whether UI or UNILAG is Nigeria's best university, there's fresh fuel for the debate.

The University of Ibadan (UI) has once again emerged as Nigeria's highest-ranked university in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities released in July 2026.

UI finished 1,291st in the world, while the University of Lagos (UNILAG) followed closely behind at 1,355th globally, making it Nigeria's second-best ranked institution.

The ranking assessed 32,148 universities and higher education institutions across the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming in third among Nigerian universities is the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), which ranked 1,397th globally, while Covenant University claimed the fourth spot nationally with a global ranking of 1,522.

How Webometrics ranks universities

University of Lagos placed second among Nigerian universities after UI in the latest global ranking.

Unlike rankings that focus mainly on reputation, the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities evaluates institutions using indicators such as:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visibility and online impact

Openness and accessibility of research

Excellence based on research performance and citations

The ranking is released twice every year and reflects how universities perform in terms of their digital presence and research influence.

Full list: Nigeria's top 50 universities in the July 2026 Webometrics ranking

Covenant University emerged as the fourth-best Nigerian university, ranking ahead of several public institutions.

University of Ibadan — 1,291 globally University of Lagos — 1,355 University of Nigeria — 1,397 Covenant University, Ota — 1,522 Landmark University — 1,659 University of Ilorin — 1,883 Obafemi Awolowo University — 1,986 Ahmadu Bello University — 2,068 University of Port Harcourt — 2,077 Federal University of Technology, Akure — 2,203 Nnamdi Azikiwe University — 2,308 Bayero University Kano — 2,543 University of Calabar — 2,592 Ladoke Akintola University of Technology — 2,728 Olabisi Onabanjo University — 2,865 Federal University of Technology, Minna — 2,930 University of Benin — 3,078 Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta — 3,279 University of Uyo — 3,470 Lagos State University — 3,482 National Open University of Nigeria — 3,553 Federal University of Technology, Owerri — 3,572 Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike — 3,736 University of Abuja — 3,764 Federal University Oye-Ekiti — 3,787 Usmanu Danfodiyo University — 3,793 Adekunle Ajasin University — 3,823 University of Jos — 4,018 Federal University Dutse — 4,074 Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University — 4,118 University of Maiduguri — 4,167 Osun State University — 4,208 Pan African University Lagos — 4,256 Redeemer's University — 4,334 Delta State University — 4,368 Kwara State University — 4,368 Ekiti State University — 4,558 Ebonyi State University — 4,776 Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun — 4,930 African University of Science and Technology, Abuja — 5,385 American University of Nigeria — 5,398 Imo State University — 5,674 Ambrose Alli University — 5,702 Kogi State University — 5,870 Niger Delta University — 5,888 Rivers State University — 6,016 Joseph Ayo Babalola University — 6,104 Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi — 6,424 Igbinedion University, Okada — 6,533 Kebbi State University of Science and Technology — 6,629

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 10 private universities in Nigeria and what it costs to study Medicine and Surgery

World's top 10 universities

Harvard University retained the world’s top spot in the July 2026 Webometrics global university ranking.

Globally, American universities continued to dominate the ranking.

The top 10 universities are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harvard University Stanford University Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) University of Oxford University of Washington Cornell University University of Michigan University of California, Berkeley Johns Hopkins University Columbia University

The United States occupied seven of the top 10 positions, while the United Kingdom had Oxford in the top four. Canada also made a strong showing, with the University of Toronto emerging as its highest-ranked institution.