UI beats UNILAG as Nigeria’s top university in latest global ranking, see full list
University of Ibadan ranked as Nigeria's best university in the July 2026 Webometrics rankings.
UNILAG came second, while UNN and Covenant University completed the top four.
The ranking assessed more than 32,000 universities worldwide using visibility, openness and research excellence.
No Nigerian university made the global top 1,000, while Harvard retained the world's No. 1 position.
If you've ever argued about whether UI or UNILAG is Nigeria's best university, there's fresh fuel for the debate.
The University of Ibadan (UI) has once again emerged as Nigeria's highest-ranked university in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities released in July 2026.
UI finished 1,291st in the world, while the University of Lagos (UNILAG) followed closely behind at 1,355th globally, making it Nigeria's second-best ranked institution.
The ranking assessed 32,148 universities and higher education institutions across the world.
Coming in third among Nigerian universities is the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), which ranked 1,397th globally, while Covenant University claimed the fourth spot nationally with a global ranking of 1,522.
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How Webometrics ranks universities
Unlike rankings that focus mainly on reputation, the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities evaluates institutions using indicators such as:
Visibility and online impact
Openness and accessibility of research
Excellence based on research performance and citations
The ranking is released twice every year and reflects how universities perform in terms of their digital presence and research influence.
Full list: Nigeria's top 50 universities in the July 2026 Webometrics ranking
University of Ibadan — 1,291 globally
University of Lagos — 1,355
University of Nigeria — 1,397
Covenant University, Ota — 1,522
Landmark University — 1,659
University of Ilorin — 1,883
Obafemi Awolowo University — 1,986
Ahmadu Bello University — 2,068
University of Port Harcourt — 2,077
Federal University of Technology, Akure — 2,203
Nnamdi Azikiwe University — 2,308
Bayero University Kano — 2,543
University of Calabar — 2,592
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology — 2,728
Olabisi Onabanjo University — 2,865
Federal University of Technology, Minna — 2,930
University of Benin — 3,078
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta — 3,279
University of Uyo — 3,470
Lagos State University — 3,482
National Open University of Nigeria — 3,553
Federal University of Technology, Owerri — 3,572
Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike — 3,736
University of Abuja — 3,764
Federal University Oye-Ekiti — 3,787
Usmanu Danfodiyo University — 3,793
Adekunle Ajasin University — 3,823
University of Jos — 4,018
Federal University Dutse — 4,074
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University — 4,118
University of Maiduguri — 4,167
Osun State University — 4,208
Pan African University Lagos — 4,256
Redeemer's University — 4,334
Delta State University — 4,368
Kwara State University — 4,368
Ekiti State University — 4,558
Ebonyi State University — 4,776
Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun — 4,930
African University of Science and Technology, Abuja — 5,385
American University of Nigeria — 5,398
Imo State University — 5,674
Ambrose Alli University — 5,702
Kogi State University — 5,870
Niger Delta University — 5,888
Rivers State University — 6,016
Joseph Ayo Babalola University — 6,104
Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi — 6,424
Igbinedion University, Okada — 6,533
Kebbi State University of Science and Technology — 6,629
World's top 10 universities
Globally, American universities continued to dominate the ranking.
The top 10 universities are:
Harvard University
Stanford University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
University of Oxford
University of Washington
Cornell University
University of Michigan
University of California, Berkeley
Johns Hopkins University
Columbia University
The United States occupied seven of the top 10 positions, while the United Kingdom had Oxford in the top four. Canada also made a strong showing, with the University of Toronto emerging as its highest-ranked institution.
Although UI remains Nigeria's highest-ranked university in this edition, no Nigerian university made the global top 1,000, highlighting the gap that still exists between the country's leading institutions and the world's highest-performing universities in research visibility and online impact.