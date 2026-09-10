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Police arrest man impersonating JAMB registrar, allegedly collecting ₦3m to secure government contracts and using a dead man’s ATM card to defraud Nigerians

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 10:57 - 10 September 2026
Police nab fake JAMB registrar, recover dead man’s ATM card.
Police arrest a 32-year-old man accused of impersonating JAMB registrar, collecting up to ₦3m for fake contracts and using a dead man’s ATM card.
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  • Police arrested Nwogba Arinze for allegedly impersonating the JAMB Registrar.

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  • Suspects allegedly collected between ₦900,000 and ₦3 million for fake government and JAMB contracts.

  • Police recovered an ATM card and SIM card linked to a deceased person during the investigation.

  • Authorities warned Nigerians against paying individuals claiming to offer JAMB or government contracts online. 

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a 32-year-old man, Nwogba Arinze, for allegedly impersonating the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Segun Aina, and using the fake identity to defraud members of the public.

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The police said Arinze was arrested on August 27, 2026, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, following a petition from the JAMB Registrar over alleged criminal conspiracy, online impersonation, identity theft and fraud.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the suspect and his accomplices allegedly created accounts using the name, photograph and official position of the JAMB Registrar on platforms including WhatsApp, Truecaller and LinkedIn without authorisation.

The police said the suspects used the fake identity to approach members of the public with promises of helping them secure government and JAMB-related contracts.

Some victims were allegedly asked to pay between ₦900,000 and ₦3 million as processing fees and purported payments to influence officials, according to the police.

CSP Iniedu said the investigation was carried out by the Police Intelligence, Operations and Investigation Unit after approval was given for the probe. The investigation reportedly covered the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Anambra and Ebonyi states before the suspect was arrested.

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During the investigation, police said they recovered an Access Bank ATM card belonging to a deceased person, Edeh Chimezie Benedict, which they alleged was used to receive proceeds from the fraudulent activities.

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An Airtel SIM card registered in the deceased’s name and his burial poster were also reportedly recovered from the suspect. 

The police said another suspect identified as Nnabuife Nwekpa from Onitsha, Anambra State, who was described as a principal suspect in the alleged operation, remains at large. 

The Force warned Nigerians against responding to messages from individuals claiming to represent the JAMB Registrar or other government officials through WhatsApp or social media platforms.

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“The JAMB Registrar does not award contracts or request payments through WhatsApp or any social media platform,” the police said, urging members of the public to verify suspicious requests through official channels.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court after the completion of administrative procedures, while investigations into other members of the alleged syndicate continue. 

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