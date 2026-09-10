Fans shocked as veteran actor Yemi Solade reveals the craziest thing he did for money before becoming popular

Fans shocked as veteran actor Yemi Solade reveals the craziest thing he did for money before becoming popular

Fans shocked as veteran actor Yemi Solade reveals the craziest thing he did for money before becoming popular

Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade has revealed the unusual lengths he went to make ends meet early in his acting career, including pretending to be a cripple in a church for money.

Yemi Solade revealed he once acted as a cripple in a church miracle while he was still a student.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actor Yemi Solade said he was paid to fake a miracle before he became popular in Nollywood.

He also addressed claims that he invites women to hotels for auditions and movie roles.

Solade shared the experience while speaking about his life and career in an interview with Feel Right News TV.

The actor recalled that he was paid to act as a cripple during a staged miracle at a church when he was still a student and had not gained popularity as an actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was used for a miracle then, when I was not popular. I acted as a cripple; they paid; I used the money to drink; then I was a student,” Solade said.

“The people involved are still alive; I just don’t want to mention names,” he added.

Solade also addressed claims that he invites women to hotels for auditions or movie role screenings.

He explained that his invitation to meet him at a hotel is not limited to women and is often a result of his work as an actor.

He said, “Whether you’re a man or you’re a woman, if you want to see me, I’ll tell you to come and meet me where I am, even if it is in a hotel I’m staying in. And whenever I say that to women, they think I want to sleep with them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement