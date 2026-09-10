Nollywood actress Omotunde Ogundimu has appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance as she continues her cervical cancer treatment.

Nollywood actress Omotunde Ogundimu has appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance as she continues her cervical cancer treatment.

Nollywood actress battling cervical cancer since 2024 cries for financial help to continue her treatment, says she's in pain and struggling to raise money

Omotunde Ogundimu cries for help amid cervical cancer battle.

Omotunde Ogundimu says she has battled cervical cancer since 2024.

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The actress broke down in tears while appealing for financial assistance.

She says she needs more money to continue her treatment.

Nollywood actress Omotunde Ogundimu has broken down in tears while appealing to Nigerians for financial help as she continues to battle cervical cancer, a disease she said she was diagnosed with in 2024.

The veteran actress opened up about her health struggles during an emotional interview with fellow actress Biola Adebayo, which was shared online.

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For Ogundimu, the battle has gone beyond dealing with the disease itself. She said the cost of treatment has become increasingly difficult to bear, while the physical pain has left her exhausted and desperate to get better.

Nollywood actress, Omotunde Ogundimu, who is battling cervical cancer.

“I have been battling cervical cancer since 2024,” Ogundimu said, explaining that she has also experienced painful effects which she attributes to the treatment she received. She specifically described experiencing pain around her buttocks when she urinates.

The actress became emotional as she spoke about wanting her life back. “I just want to be okay. I am exhausted. I want a peaceful life,” she said.

Ogundimu also appealed directly to Nigerians for assistance, saying she no longer knows where to turn for the money needed to continue her treatment.

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“I still need to be treated. Please have mercy on me. I don’t know who to call and where to get money from again. Please just help me.”

Ogundimu says her children have helped with treatment

Ogundimu says her children have helped with treatment.

The actress said her three children have supported her financially throughout her illness but have now struggled to continue carrying the cost of her treatment.

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She said she had initially tried to keep her health challenges private and avoided asking the public for help. However, she eventually decided to speak publicly because, according to her, she had reached a point where she could no longer afford to continue on her own.

Ogundimu also spoke about the difficulties she has faced getting acting jobs despite spending decades in Nollywood. She said she has about 35 years of experience in the industry and is a widow whose husband died in 2012.

According to the actress, she sometimes receives between ₦20,000 and ₦40,000 when she gets acting jobs, making it difficult to meet her financial obligations while undergoing prolonged medical treatment.

READ NEXT: 3 ways you can detect cervical cancer early and increase survival rate

Cervical cancer develops in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus. The World Health Organisation says almost all cases are linked to persistent infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV).

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Early cervical cancer may have no symptoms, but signs can include unusual vaginal bleeding, abnormal discharge and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer is largely preventable through HPV vaccination and regular screening, and early detection can improve treatment outcomes.