How to se the new Police 'Vigilant' app to report crimes, upload evidence, and track cases.

How to se the new Police 'Vigilant' app to report crimes, upload evidence, and track cases.

Police launch Vigilant app for Nigerians to report crimes, upload evidence, and track cases online — here’s how it works.

The Nigeria Police Force has launched NPF Vigilant, an app Nigerians can use to report financial fraud, upload evidence, track cases and receive feedback.

Nigerians can use the NPF Vigilant App to report suspected financial fraud and unauthorised transactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Users can submit transaction details and attach relevant supporting evidence to their complaints.

The app allows users to monitor complaint progress and receive feedback.

The platform supports communication and coordination with relevant institutions involved in resolving reported fraud cases.

The Nigeria Police Force has launched a new app that allows Nigerians to report suspected financial fraud, upload supporting evidence and track the progress of their complaints from their phones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NPF Vigilant App was launched on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, by Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu at the NPF Conference Centre in Jabi, Abuja, alongside the NPF–MTN Closed User Group (CUG) Network. The initiatives are part of the Force’s efforts to use technology to improve public engagement, fraud reporting and police operations.

The Vigilant App is a citizen-facing platform developed by the Force ICT Department in collaboration with stakeholders in the financial-services sector. According to the Police, it allows users to submit suspected fraud reports, upload relevant evidence, track their cases and receive feedback while supporting coordination with relevant institutions in line with existing laws and procedures.

The app is particularly aimed at cases involving financial fraud and unauthorised transactions, giving victims a digital channel through which they can lodge complaints and follow up on them.

How the NPF Vigilant App works

1. Download the app and report the incident

Advertisement

Advertisement

IGP Tuni Disu

To use the app, the first thing to do is download and register. If you have been affected by a suspected fraudulent or unauthorised transaction, you can use the NPF Vigilant App to submit a complaint. The platform is designed to allow Nigerians to report the incident digitally rather than relying solely on physical reporting channels. The app's official website describes the service as a platform to report, track and recover fraud.

It’s available on iOS and Android.

2. Enter details of the transaction

When making a report, users are required to provide details about the incident and the transaction involved. The app's published “How It Works” information says users are required to fill in details of the transactions when reporting an incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Upload supporting evidence

Users can attach relevant evidence to their complaints. This could allow the Police and other relevant institutions to have supporting information alongside the initial report. The Nigeria Police Force specifically identified evidence uploads as one of the app's features.

4. Submit the complaint and track the case

After submitting a complaint, users can monitor its progress through the platform. The app provides a way for users to track their complaints and follow what is happening with the reported incident. Its terms and conditions also state that users can view and track complaint progress.

5. Receive feedback and follow up

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Police say users can receive feedback through the platform as their cases progress. The app also provides for one-on-one communication with customer service regarding the progress of an incident report.

The Police said the platform is designed to support coordination with relevant institutions in the financial-services ecosystem. Representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria , Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), financial institutions, fintech companies and other stakeholders attended the launch.

This means the app is not simply a place to submit a complaint and stop there. Its stated purpose is to create a channel through which a fraud complaint can be submitted, supported with evidence, monitored and followed up with the relevant institutions.

The Police have urged Nigerians to download the NPF Vigilant App from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store and use it responsibly when reporting suspected financial fraud.

Inspector-General Disu said technology should be deployed lawfully, ethically and responsibly, with due regard for citizens' rights, privacy, data protection and accountability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NPF Vigilant App was launched alongside the NPF–MTN CUG Network, but the two platforms serve different purposes. While the Vigilant App is designed for public reporting of suspected financial fraud, the CUG Network is intended for police personnel, providing secure and affordable on-net communication to support emergency coordination and operational response nationwide.

For Nigerians who fall victim to a fraudulent transaction, the process is therefore straightforward: open the app, report the incident, provide the transaction details, upload relevant evidence, submit the complaint, track the case and receive feedback.