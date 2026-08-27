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Ayra Starr set to make history as first Afrobeats act to headline NFL London halftime show

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 14:58 - 27 August 2026
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Ayra Starr
Afrobeats superstar and Grammy-nominated singer Oyinkansola Aderigbigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, is set to make history as the first Afrobeats act to headline the NFL London Game halftime show.
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  • Ayra Starr will headline the NFL London Game halftime show on October 11

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  • The Grammy-nominated singer will perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • Ayra Starr’s NFL performance comes after the release of her new album Starrgirl, which has earned support from fellow artistes and fans.

The singer will perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11 when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Her performance will place Afrobeats on one of the NFL’s biggest international stages as the league continues to expand its global reach.

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Ayra Starr expressed her excitement about the opportunity, describing the performance as a dream come true.

"I am so excited to perform at the NFL halftime show. London is one of my favorite places in the world and to bring Starrgirl to the NFL global stage is a dream come true for me. I can't wait to see you guys there!"

The performance comes shortly after the release of her third studio album, Starrgirl, on August 14. The 16-track project features collaborations with Wizkid, Rema, ZAYN, Leon Thomas and others.

The album has also received support from fellow artistes and strong reception from fans, further adding to the momentum around the singer ahead of her NFL appearance.

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