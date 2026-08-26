Poco Lee's management breaks silence on sexual assault case, says allegations don't include drink-spiking

Poco Lee's management has addressed his UK sexual assault case, saying drink-spiking claims are not part of the allegations before court.

Poco Lee's management has confirmed that his case is now before a UK court.

The team says drink-spiking claims being circulated online are not part of the allegations.

His representatives urged the public not to treat allegations as proof of guilt before the case is determined.

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The management and legal team of Nigerian dancer and singer Poco Lee, real name Iweh Pascal Odinaka, have issued their first official statement since reports emerged that he was arrested in the United Kingdom over a sexual assault allegation, confirming that the matter is now before UK courts.

In a public notice dated August 25, the team said it was aware of the ongoing public discussion around allegations against their client and urged the public, media and well-meaning individuals to exercise restraint while the matter proceeds through the legal process. "Allegations are not evidence of guilt, and no conclusions should be drawn until the matter has been heard and determined through the appropriate legal process," the statement read.

Public statement from Poco Lee's management

The team specifically pushed back against certain claims circulating online, including references to "drink spiking," stating that such details do not form part of the actual allegations or charges before the court. "We ask the public and media to desist from introducing details that are not part of the actual case, as doing so only fuels misinformation and causes unfair prejudice to all parties involved," the statement said.

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Reports of Poco Lee's arrest first surfaced on August 19, with outlets reporting that he had been detained in the UK in connection with a sexual assault allegation. Details such as the identity of the alleged victim and the specific circumstances of the case remained unclear at the time, and no UK police force or court had issued a public statement confirming the arrest.

As the story gained traction, a separate accusation surfaced from Ms Jorji, a Texas-based Nigerian rapper, who alleged in videos shared online that Poco Lee had attempted to sexually assault her and her girlfriend approximately two years earlier during a visit to his home in Dallas.

Nigerian dancer Poco Lee

She said she was coming forward because she believed the allegations tied to the UK case. Her claims have not been independently verified by any court or law enforcement body, and no connection has been established between her account and the UK case.

Around the same period, Poco Lee's associate, Tunde Perry, publicly defended him in a video posted online, saying the allegations did not reflect the character of the man he knows personally.

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By August 24, a source identified as Oluomo of Derby confirmed via social media that Poco Lee was being held on remand in a UK prison, with a plea hearing scheduled for the second week of September, where he is expected to indicate whether he will plead guilty or not guilty.

Ms Jorji, a Texas-based Nigerian rapper, alleged Poco Lee attempted to sexually assault her in the US

Poco Lee rose to prominence in 2018 after appearing in Zlatan Ibile's "Zanku (Legwork)" music video, going on to build a career as one of Nigeria's most recognisable dancers, hype men and MCs, working closely with artists including Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide and Naira Marley.

His management team said further updates would be shared through official channels as the case proceeds, and thanked the public for its patience and restraint during the process.