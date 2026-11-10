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Man Utd to sack Carrick, ex-Chelsea boss ready to take over

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:55 - 10 November 2026
Manchester United are expected to sack head coach Michael Carrick after the club’s worst start to a Premier League campaign in 40 years.
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According to reports, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are set to recommend Carrick’s dismissal to minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family during the current international break.

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No final decision has been taken yet, but the growing expectation inside the club is that the 45-year-old’s position is untenable.

United sit 18th in the table with just one league win from 10 matches. The chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, in which they twice came from two goals down, only underlined the defensive fragility that has seen them concede 19 goals already this season.

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The club had given Carrick a stay of execution after the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth in late October, intending to reassess during the international window. Results since then have failed to convince.

United had already sounded out former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and ex-Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann as potential replacements.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is known to be keen on the role, while multiple sources say Mauricio Pochettino, another ex-Chelsea manager now in charge of the United States, is open to a move to Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino Reached the final of the UEFA Champions League with Tottenham in 2019.

Pochettino’s contract with the US is understood to contain clauses that would allow him to leave for a high-profile club job.

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Carrick signed a two-year deal last summer after guiding United to Champions League qualification as interim.

That early promise has evaporated, leaving the Red Devils staring at a relegation battle and a change in the dugout looking increasingly inevitable.

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