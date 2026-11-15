Man United eye former Arsenal star as Pochettino's first senior signing
United States international Folarin Balogun has emerged as a January transfer target for Manchester United following the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.
The Monaco forward is being scouted by the Old Trafford hierarchy as they prepare to back their new manager in the winter market.
According to NowArsenal, the club are exploring attacking reinforcements due to Benjamin Šeško's ongoing injury layoff. While the striker is expected to return next year, United remain short on central options, with Joshua Zirkzee tipped to leave the club after being placed on the market.
Pochettino and Balogun reunion
A move to Manchester United would reunite Balogun with Pochettino, who recently departed his role as the United States head coach to take over at Old Trafford.
The Argentine manager worked closely with the forward during his tenure with the national team, a period that included a run to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
During that tournament, Pochettino selected Balogun to lead the line before the forward received a red card in a 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1.
Balogun controversially received clemency, which allowed him to play in the Round of 16 clash against Belgium. The USA were soundly beaten in that round (4–1), and the decision to reinstate the striker’s eligibility has been cited as the main reason.
The Everton collapse
Balogun came close to securing a Premier League return during the summer transfer window, but a deadline day move to Everton collapsed at the final hurdle.
Everton negotiated a deal with Monaco and submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League to secure an extension past the 11 pm deadline, with both clubs signing the necessary paperwork.
Balogun walked away from the transfer and left the training ground without signing his contract. Monaco chief executive Thiago Scuro later confirmed the striker pulled out of the deal because he was unhappy with how the Everton medical department handled his examinations and questioned his health.
Balogun, who developed in the Arsenal academy before moving to France, remains at Monaco and recently scored for the United States in a 6-0 CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final victory over Haiti on November 14.