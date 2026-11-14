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Transfers: Man Utd hand Pochettino teenage Ghanaian star as first signing

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:04 - 14 November 2026
Manchester United have completed the signing of 16-year-old Tyler Adjei from Reading, marking the first addition of the Mauricio Pochettino era.
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The highly-rated England youth international, who is of Ghanaian descent, registered with the club this week after United saw off interest from several other top sides.

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Adjei will initially join Darren Fletcher’s Under-18 squad at Carrington before joining the senior setup under new boss Pochettino.

The teenager, who can play across all forward positions, has been praised for his athletic profile, movement and mentality.

“He’s got an athletic profile; he’s got more to come physically,” one source told The Athletic.

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“He moves well; he has a good temperament, mentality and demeanour. He has good energy to train. He’s got a way to go technically, as is the norm for a player of his age.”

Adjei’s arrival comes in the same week United sacked Michael Carrick and confirmed Pochettino as his replacement.

The Argentine officially takes charge on 18 November, and while the deal was already in motion before his appointment, it is widely regarded as the first transfer of the new regime.

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The signing fits United’s continued focus on recruiting high-potential academy talent.

Adjei scored five goals in 16 Under-18 appearances for Reading last season and will now look to build his fitness before featuring regularly for Fletcher’s side

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