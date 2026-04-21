Plateau women protest rising terrorist attacks, demand that soldier leave the state
Women protest killings in Barkin Ladi, destroy military checkpoints
Residents accuse security forces of failing to prevent repeated attacks
Protesters say troops arrive only after casualties are recorded
Growing loss of trust in the Nigerian Armed Forces
Angry residents in Plateau State have erupted in protest, demanding the withdrawal of troops from their communities after repeated killings continued despite a visible military presence.
The protest, led largely by women in Barkin Ladi, saw demonstrators destroy a military checkpoint in Gashish community, expressing deep frustration over what they described as constant attacks and a failure of protection by security forces.
Plateau State Indigenes Protest Angrily, Demand Exit Of Nigeria Military In Their Community Following Constant K+llings By Fulani K+llers Despite Military Presence.— PATRIOTIC SOJA ($TSIR-MUNCHAN) (@Pressman2040) April 21, 2026
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/jY62WgmYgm
Many of the women, visibly emotional, said they had reached a breaking point after burying loved ones killed in recent attacks.
“We are tired of burying our children and husbands. The soldiers are here, yet we are still dying. If they cannot protect us, they should leave our land,” said Mercy Dachung during the protest.
Residents accused security operatives of repeatedly failing to prevent attacks, alleging that troops often arrive only after casualties have been recorded.
Another protester, Nancy Gyang, questioned the role of the military in the community:
“Each time we are attacked, we call them. They come after we have counted our losses. Are they with us or with the killers?”
Explaining why the checkpoint was destroyed, she added:
“We removed that checkpoint because it has not stopped the attacks.”
The protest follows fresh attacks in parts of Barkin Ladi and neighbouring areas, where suspected bandits reportedly invaded communities and killed several residents, forcing others to flee their homes in fear.
Community leaders say the violence has left villages devastated, with livelihoods destroyed and residents living under constant threat.
The woman’s leader, Chundung Bot, said the presence of security forces has not translated into peace or safety for the people.
“They tell us they are here for peace, but there is no peace. Our youths are gone, our elderly are gone, and our farms are no longer safe,” she said.
“We want the government to hear us. We cannot continue like this.”
While protesters made strong accusations, including suspicions of negligence, there has been no official confirmation of wrongdoing by the Nigerian Armed Forces.
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Plateau State has long struggled with recurring violence linked to complex disputes over land, identity, and resources, with security deployments often failing to fully prevent attacks.
The latest protest highlights a deepening crisis of confidence, as communities increasingly question the effectiveness of those tasked with protecting them.