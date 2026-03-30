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Bloodshed in Jos: Gunmen kill several in Plateau, government imposes Curfew as ‘Christian massacre’ claims Trend Online
Gunmen, on Sunday night, 29th March, 2026, attacked the Angwa Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing several residents, including students, in a violent assault that has triggered outrage, protests, and a government-imposed curfew.
Local reports say at least 10 people were killed, although authorities have yet to confirm an official casualty figure.
The incident happened around Angwa Rukuba. This area is a busy junction known for its large population of students and young people.
Eyewitnesses said the attackers, reportedly on motorcycles, opened fire sporadically, sending residents fleeing in different directions.
“They just rode past and started shooting,” one resident told reporters, describing scenes of chaos and panic.
Videos circulating online showed graphic scenes, with bodies lying on the ground and pools of blood, further fuelling anger among residents.
Just In Suspected B@ndits reportedly opened fire on residents of the Angwa Rukuba community in Jos, resulting in the loss of lives.— ABUJAGIST (@abuja_gist) March 29, 2026
Details later. pic.twitter.com/kMLcmePrxt
After the attack, angry young people took to blocking major roads in the community to protest what they called the nearby security forces' slow response.
These protests made tensions in the area even worse as residents feared that things could easily get worse.
Plateau government puts curfew in place
As a result, the Plateau State government ordered a 48-hour curfew in Jos North, hoping to bring peace back and stop more lawlessness. This curfew is set to start with immediate effect from 12 midnight of 29th March, to 1st April, 2026.
Officials say this restriction is part of their plan to control the situation and give security teams the space they need to stabilise the area.
Netizens claim it's ‘massacre against Christians'
Following the attack, strong reactions have materialised on social media, with some netizens describing the killings as a targeted religious attack.
One viral post read:
“A massacre has taken place in Nigeria against Christians by Islamists on Palm Sunday… Where is the outrage?”
BREAKING: A massacre has taken place in Nigeria against Christians by Islamists on Palm Sunday.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 29, 2026
Bodies line the streets of their village.
Where is the outrage? https://t.co/XzEf5KiKME
The timing of the incident, reportedly on Palm Sunday, a significant day in Christianity, has further amplified such claims.
However, there is currently no official confirmation from authorities regarding the identities of the victims, their religious affiliations and the motive behind the attack.
Jos and the areas around it have seen deadly clashes happen over and over again in the last twenty years.
People who live there worry that this latest incident could make tensions flare up even more in a region that's already been dealing with cycles of violence, suspicion, and constant bloodshed.