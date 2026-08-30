The US Department of Homeland Security has released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerians listed on its “Worst of the Worst” register.

The US Department of Homeland Security has released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerians listed on its “Worst of the Worst” register.

PHOTOS: US releases names of 10 Nigerians facing deportation — See full list

The US has released the names and photos of 10 Nigerians on its “Worst of the Worst” ICE register. See the full list and offences listed.

10 Nigerians have been added to the US Department of Homeland Security’s “Worst of the Worst” register.

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The cases involve allegations including wire fraud, identity theft, drug offences, child-related crimes, weapons possession and conspiracy.

No deportation date was given for the 10 Nigerians in the latest DHS publication.

The United States government has released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerians added to its “Worst of the Worst” register of immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The latest update, published by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), lists the Nigerians alongside offences ranging from wire fraud and identity theft to drug offences, child-related crimes, weapons possession, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

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The publication is part of the Trump administration’s wider immigration enforcement drive, which has placed greater emphasis on identifying and removing immigrants with criminal records or pending criminal cases.

President Donald Trump

Full list of the 10 Nigerians

Photos of 10 Nigerians added to US DHS ICE immigration enforcement register

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The latest DHS register names:

Temitope Bashua — Wire fraud, identity theft and fraud — Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

Ojehoro Lewis — Cruelty towards a child — Conroe, Texas.

Osemudiamen Kingsley Oziegbe — Wire fraud — Louisville, Kentucky.

Daniel Oworen — Dangerous drugs — Conroe, Texas.

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Raymond H. Ekevwo — Wire fraud — Oxford, Wisconsin.

Franklin Dikeocha — Sex offence against a child involving fondling — Dallas, Texas.

Johnson Ogunlana — Fraud and identity theft — White Deer, Pennsylvania.

Chukwuemeka Okorocha — Wire fraud, dangerous drugs, possession of a weapon and aggravated assault involving a non-family gun — Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

Tunde Korede — Conspiracy — Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

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Chukwuemeka Chinye — Larceny from a banking-type institution, fraud, larceny, identity theft and conspiracy — Pollock, Louisiana.

According to the DHS register, the individuals were arrested by ICE and are associated with criminal cases in several U.S. states, including Pennsylvania, Texas, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Louisiana.

Three of those listed — Bashua, Okorocha and Korede — are associated with Allenwood, Pennsylvania, while Ogunlana is listed in White Deer, also in Pennsylvania.

Two others, Lewis and Oworen, are listed in Conroe, Texas. Dikeocha is associated with Dallas, while Oziegbe is listed in Louisville, Kentucky. Ekevwo is in Oxford, Wisconsin, and Chinye is listed in Pollock, Louisiana.

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The cases cover a wide range of alleged offences, with fraud-related allegations appearing most frequently.

Recall that In July, the U.S. government published the names and photographs of 124 Nigerians on the same “Worst of the Worst” register.

Temitope Bashua’s case

Temitope Bashua, one of 10 Nigerians recently added to the US Department of Homeland Security’s “Worst of the Worst” register.

One of the names on the list, Temitope Bashua, has a criminal case that has previously been detailed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

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The Justice Department said Bashua was sentenced in November 2025 to 30 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release for his role in a scheme involving fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

According to the department, Bashua admitted participating in schemes that used victims’ personal information to submit fraudulent applications for government benefits and loans.