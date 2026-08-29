Toke Makinwa’s daughter gets luxury birthday gifts from Priscilla Ojo’s son

Toke Makinwa’s daughter, Yakira, has received luxury gifts from Rakeem, the son of influencer Priscilla Ojo-Mkambala and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Priscilla Ojo’s son Rakeem has gifted Toke Makinwa’s daughter Yakira a designer bag, Crocs shoes, a Gucci shirt, and other luxury items

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toke Makinwa thanks Rakeem for the luxury birthday gifts as he celebrates his first birthday.

Yakira receives a special birthday surprise from Rakeem weeks after Toke Makinwa unveiled her daughter’s face.

Rakeem splurged on the one-year-old with a pink designer bag, Crocs shoes, and a Gucci shirt.

Makinwa shared photos of the gifts online, including a letter that came with the package.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Happy birthday girlfriend X,” the cover of the letter read.

The media personality also shared a sweet appreciation message for Rakeem.

“Thank you, Rakeem. We cannot wait to celebrate with you tomorrow. Yakira loves her crocs so much,” she stated.

The gift comes months after Makinwa and Ojo sparked playful reactions over their children.

In April 2026, Makinwa jokingly introduced Ojo as the “mother of my son-in-law” while teasing a possible future relationship between Yakira and Rakeem

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is the mother of my son-in-law. They have money. They have plenty of money from Tanzania,” Toke Makinwa had said

The two toddlers had also spent time together, with Makinwa sharing clips of Yakira and Rakeem on a playful outing.

The children were seen riding toy cars and watching cartoons, while Makinwa revealed that Rakeem had arrived in a Range Rover and bought Yakira a pink G-Wagon.

Months later, the playful bond between the families has continued, as seen in Rakeem’s latest birthday gift to Yakira.

Yakira clocked one on August 7, 2026. Makinwa marked the milestone with an intimate birthday celebration for family and friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The birthday also marked a major milestone for the media personality, who unveiled Yakira’s face to the public for the first time after keeping her out of the spotlight during her first year.

Makinwa introduced her daughter as Yakira Eliana and described her as her precious answered prayer, greatest love, and greatest blessing.

Meanwhile, Rakeem also recently celebrated his first birthday.

Ojo and Juma Jux unveiled their son’s face for the first time on August 24, 2026, as he marked his first birthday. The couple had also kept his face private throughout his first year.

Advertisement

Advertisement