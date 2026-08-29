Former BBNaija housemate threatens legal action against ex-boyfriend over breach of promise to marry, alleged abuse

Former BBNaija housemate threatens legal action against ex-boyfriend over breach of promise to marry, alleged abuse

Former BBNaija housemate threatens legal action against ex-boyfriend over breach of promise to marry, alleged abuse

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Bella Okagbue has threatened legal action against her ex-boyfriend, Segun Olusemo, popularly known as Sheggz, over an alleged breach of promise to marry and domestic abuse.

Bella Okagbue threatens legal action against ex-boyfriend Sheggz over alleged breach of promise to marry and domestic abuse.

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Bella’s lawyers accuse Sheggz of making repeated marriage promises and causing their client emotional and reputational harm.

The former BBNaija couple’s legal dispute follows their 2026 breakup after four years of a highly publicised relationship.

Bella’s lawyers made the allegations in a response to a cease-and-desist notice reportedly issued on Sheggz’s behalf after the former couple’s highly publicised breakup.

Sheggz’s legal team had accused Bella of making defamatory statements about him and members of his family and demanded that she retract the statements and issue an apology. Bella’s lawyers rejected the allegations as spurious and baseless.

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In the response, Bella’s legal team claimed that Sheggz had repeatedly promised to marry their client through public platforms, social media, in the presence of family members and friends, as well as privately.

The lawyers alleged that the promises began when the pair met during the 2022 edition of BBNaija and continued throughout their relationship.

“Our client informed us that you have made promises to marry her via platforms such as Live On-Air, various Social Media entities, in the presence of Family Members & Common Friends and in private; however, your motives were entirely premised on deceits and intents marred with fr tulent misrepresentations to induce financial benefits.

According to our client, this pattern began at the commencement of your acquaintance during a popular Reality TV Show in 2022 and continued up until 2026.

“We were reliably informed by our client that you both cohabited in the United Kingdom, a time in which she invested and committed to the union,” the suit read in part.

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Bella’s lawyers further argued that the alleged breach of promise to marry had caused their client stigma, reputational damage, emotional distress and psychological harm.

They cited the Supreme Court decision in Ezeanah v. Atta (2004) 7 NWLR (Pt. 873) 468 and maintained that the circumstances surrounding the relationship gave Bella grounds to pursue remedies available under Nigerian law.

The legal team also accused Sheggz of subjecting Bella to alleged domestic abuse during their relationship. The allegations included restricting her movement and subjecting her to repeated physical and emotional harm.

The lawyers demanded that Sheggz stop all unwanted contact with Bella, including unsolicited calls and messages that could be perceived as threatening or intimidating.

They further stated that Bella was prepared to petition the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and institute appropriate civil proceedings over the alleged abuse, injuries and other damages.

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The lawyers also previously alleged that Sheggz obtained several loans from Bella under false pretences and said they had evidence to support the claim. The response did not publicly specify the total value of the alleged loans.

The latest development follows a bitter fallout between the former couple, whose relationship became one of the most talked about storylines of BBNaija’s 2022 ‘Level Up’ season.

Bella and Sheggz met as housemates during the Big Brother Naija reality show. Their romance quickly became a major part of the season and earned them the nickname “SheLLa” among fans.

After leaving the reality show, the pair continued their relationship outside the house and became one of the franchise’s most prominent celebrity couples.

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Their four-year relationship attracted significant public attention, with both celebrities frequently discussing their plans for the future and their intention to build a life together. Marriage also became a recurring subject in their public conversations.

However, Sheggz announced on August 19, 2026, that their relationship had ended in January 2026. He said unresolved issues around trust and respect contributed to the breakup.