FG extradites two Nigerians to US over alleged sextortion of teenagers.

FG extradites two Nigerians to US over alleged sextortion of teenagers.

From online romance to US court: Two Nigerians extradited over alleged sextortion of minors that ended in their deaths

Two Nigerians, Mudashiru Olawale and Adebola Adekunle, have been extradited to the US over alleged sextortion schemes involving minors and teenage deaths.

Two Nigerians have been extradited to the US to face separate charges over alleged online sextortion schemes targeting minors.

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Prosecutors allege the schemes involved threats to release victims’ intimate images unless money was paid.

The cases involve teenage victims whose deaths authorities linked to the alleged exploitation.

The extraditions followed cooperation between the FBI, EFCC, Nigeria’s Justice Ministry and US authorities.

Two Nigerians, Mudashiru Afeez Olawale and Adebola Festus Adekunle, have been extradited to the United States to face prosecution over separate alleged online sextortion schemes involving minors, including cases linked to the deaths of teenage victims.

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The extradition was carried out through collaboration between Nigerian authorities, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) , the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, and US law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the two men were accused in separate cases of participating in financially motivated sextortion schemes, where minors were allegedly manipulated into sharing explicit images and later threatened with the release of those images unless they paid money.

Adebola Festus Adekunle was extradited to the United States to face charges in the Northern District of Mississippi over an alleged sextortion scheme involving a minor that prosecutors said resulted in the teenager’s death.

The DOJ said Adekunle faces charges including sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, production of child sexual abuse material, coercion and enticement of a minor, and interstate threats with intent to extort.

Prosecutors alleged that Adekunle targeted the victim online and used threats involving the release of intimate images to demand money.

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Mudashiru Afeez Olawale was extradited to face charges in the Middle District of North Carolina over allegations that he participated in financially motivated sextortion schemes involving minors.

According to US authorities, Olawale allegedly targeted teenagers online, obtained explicit images and threatened to share them unless victims paid money.

The charges against him include sexual exploitation of minors, coercion and enticement, distribution of child sexual abuse material, and interstate threatening communications.

The EFCC said the investigations revealed that the alleged offenders used online platforms to build relationships with victims before pressuring them after obtaining private images.

The agency said victims were threatened with having the images shared with their families, friends or online contacts if they failed to meet the financial demands.

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The FBI has previously warned about the growing threat of financially motivated sextortion, particularly against teenage boys, with perpetrators often using social media platforms to target victims.

Both Olawale and Adekunle were arrested in Nigeria in August 2023 during FBI-led operations targeting individuals accused of online exploitation.

The extradition followed cooperation between Nigerian and US authorities as both countries continue efforts to tackle cyber-enabled crimes.