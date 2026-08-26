Iran places $10M bounty on Trump’s youngest son

A video aired by Iranian state media has allegedly offered a $10 million reward for killing Barron Trump, prompting the US Secret Service to review the threat.

Iranian state media reportedly aired a video targeting Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump.

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The video claimed a $10 million reward for anyone who kills him.

The US Secret Service said it was aware of the video and assesses threats against people under its protection.

There is no public evidence that Barron Trump committed any offence linked to the reported threat.

A video aired by Iranian state media has claimed that a $10 million reward is being offered for the killing of Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump .

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The video, which reportedly aired on Iranian state television, targeted Barron Trump and included claims about his location and movements. However, the claims made in the broadcast have not been independently verified.

The development has drawn the attention of US authorities, with the United States Secret Service confirming that it was aware of the video and was reviewing the matter.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump

The agency said it routinely investigates potential threats against individuals under its protection but did not disclose details about its security measures.

Barron Trump, the president's youngest son and his only child with First Lady Melania Trump, is currently in college. While the 20 year old maintains a much lower public profile than his older brothers, he occasionally joins his father at high-profile events, such as February’s State of the Union address and the White House UFC match in June.

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Iran’s next target: Barron Trump, President Trump’s son, with a $10 million bounty on his head.



Iran’s state television and radio network published classified information revealing the precise locations of Donald Trump’s son and the places he had visited.



Translated by MEMRI TV… pic.twitter.com/RxviWJ1atr — ilana israelov (@izrailov94) August 24, 2026

The reported threat does not appear to be linked to any action or offence committed by Barron Trump. Instead, it comes amid long-running tensions between the United States and Iran and previous threats involving senior US political figures.

The video reportedly featured references to locations connected to Barron Trump, including his university, while making claims about his movements. Those claims have not been independently confirmed.

The reported incident comes against the backdrop of strained relations between Washington and Tehran, with both countries having exchanged hostile statements over political and security disputes.

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“The Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” an agency spokesperson told Newsweek .

US officials have not publicly said whether the video represents an active operational threat or whether any suspects connected to the alleged reward have been identified.