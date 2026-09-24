‘What exactly are they advising?’ Nigerians react as Peter Mbah appoints 101 new advisers including two actresses in Enugu

Nigerians have reacted to Governor Peter Mbah’s appointment of 101 aides in Enugu, with some questioning the cost and need for the positions.

Peter Mbah approved the appointment of 101 Special Advisers and assistants in Enugu.

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The appointments include seven Special Advisers, six Senior Special Assistants and 88 Special Assistants.

Some Nigerians questioned the number of aides and the cost of governance.

The Enugu government said the appointees will oversee different sectors and responsibilities.

The appointment of 101 new aides by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has sparked reactions from Nigerians, with some questioning the number of advisers and the cost implications for the state.

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Mbah had approved the appointment of 101 Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants to serve in various capacities across the state government. The appointments were contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, and took immediate effect.

According to the announcement, the new appointees consist of seven Special Advisers, six Senior Special Assistants and 88 Special Assistants. Their portfolios cover areas including economic development, policy affairs, grassroots coordination, creative industry development, environmental protection, youth engagement, women mobilisation, technology and innovation, among others.

Among those appointed are Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo, who was named Senior Special Assistant on Film and Creative Industry Development, and veteran actress Eucharia Anunobi , who was appointed Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation for Enugu-North Zone.

However, the announcement generated debate on social media, with some Nigerians questioning the need for such a number of aides.

One user wrote, “Cost of governance must be reduced in order to maintain a corruption-free institution. For God’s sake, what is the impact of appointing these SAs when you can use the same resources to channel into human capital development. Misplaced priority.”

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Another questioned the purpose of the appointments, saying, “Wtf is 101 bunch of advisers, dude you don’t need that. What exactly are they advising you about? Wasting taxpayers’ money!”

A third commenter added, “If you need 101 special advisers as a governor, then it is safe to say you don’t know your job.”

The criticism comes amid wider public conversations in Nigeria about the size and cost of government appointments. Meanwhile, the Enugu State Government said the newly appointed aides have specific responsibilities aimed at supporting different areas of governance.