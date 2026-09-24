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Nkechi Blessing and Phyna take social media clash to the ring in celebrity boxing battle on October 1

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 08:20 - 24 September 2026
Phyna and Nkechi Blessing take social media feud to boxing ring.
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing and BBNaija winner Phyna will face off in a celebrity boxing bout in Lagos after a recent social media clash.
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  • Nkechi Blessing and Phyna will face each other in a celebrity boxing bout in Lagos.

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  • The “Chaos in the Ring” fight is scheduled for October 1 at Federal Palace Hotel.

  • The match follows a recent exchange between both entertainers on social media.

  • Balmoral Group Promotions’ celebrity boxing series has featured stars like Portable and Carter Efe.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Big Brother Naija winner Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, are set to move their recent social media clash from the internet to the boxing ring.

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The two entertainers will face each other in a celebrity boxing bout tagged “Phyna vs Nkechi” on October 1, 2026, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, as part of Balmoral Group Promotions’ “Chaos in the Ring” series. 

The fight was announced by Balmoral Group Promotions, which shared a promotional poster featuring both women dressed in boxing gear. The organisers described the match as a rivalry and teased fans with the question of who would prove themselves when the bell rings. 

The upcoming bout comes shortly after both entertainers engaged in a public exchange on social media. Nkechi Blessing had criticised Phyna’s frequent online confrontations, while Phyna responded by questioning the actress’ comments and explaining that they had previously discussed a possible movie project. 

RELATED: Portable calls out Terry G for boxing match, says it will revive his career

Ahead of the fight, Nkechi Blessing expressed confidence in her chances, sharing the promotional material and warning Phyna that she was ready for the challenge. 

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The celebrity boxing event will also feature other entertainment personalities, including Speed Darlington and Portable, while the organisers said the event will be broadcast live on DAZN and SuperSport.

Balmoral’s celebrity boxing series has previously featured entertainers such as Portable, Charles Okocha, Speed Darlington and Carter Efe. 

On October 1, fans will find out whether the social media showdown between Nkechi Blessing and Phyna will translate into victory inside the ring.

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