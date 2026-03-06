Advertisement

All You Need to Know About Personal Income Tax Declaration in Nigeria

Rukayat Badmus
06 March 2026
Personal income tax declaration in Nigeria is mandatory for income earners. Here’s who must file tax returns, the March 31 deadline, and how the process works.
Every year, millions of Nigerians are expected to file their personal income tax declaration, yet many people still do not fully understand how the system works or who is required to submit a tax return.

Under Nigerian law, every individual who earns income is required to declare their income and pay personal income tax. This requirement is backed by the Personal Income Tax Act, which regulates how individuals are taxed across the country.

Understanding personal income tax declaration in Nigeria is important for employees, freelancers, business owners, traders and professionals who earn money within the country.

Personal income tax declaration simply means reporting the income you earned within a specific year to the relevant tax authority so the correct personal income tax can be assessed.

Who Must Declare Personal Income Tax in Nigeria

In Nigeria, almost every income earner is expected to file a personal income tax declaration, especially those who earn money outside traditional employment structures.

People who must declare their income include:

  • Salaried employees (though tax is often deducted through PAYE)

  • Business owners and entrepreneurs

  • Freelancers and consultants

  • Traders and artisans

  • Professionals such as lawyers, doctors and engineers

  • Landlords earning rental income

  • Digital creators and online entrepreneurs

Employees in companies usually pay tax through the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) system, where employers deduct tax from salaries and remit it to the government.

Where Nigerians File Their Tax Returns

Personal income tax is primarily administered by state governments. Individuals are required to file their tax returns with the tax authority in the state where they reside.

For example:

  • Lagos residents file with the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service

  • Some federal cases are handled by the Federal Inland Revenue Service

Many states now provide online tax filing platforms, allowing individuals to submit their personal income tax declaration digitally.

Personal Income Tax Filing Deadline

The Nigerian tax law sets a clear deadline for filing tax returns.

Key dates taxpayers should remember:

  • Annual tax returns must be filed on or before 31 March each year

  • The return covers income earned in the previous year

Missing the deadline may attract penalties or additional tax assessments.

Documents Needed for Tax Declaration

When filing a personal income tax declaration, taxpayers may be required to provide certain records to verify their income.

Common documents include:

  • Bank statements

  • Salary or income records

  • Business income details

  • Rental income records

  • Investment income information

  • Tax Identification Number (TIN)

  • Previous tax receipts

Keeping accurate financial records makes the process smoother and helps avoid disputes with tax authorities.

How Personal Income Tax Is Calculated

Nigeria uses a progressive personal income tax system, which means the tax rate increases as income grows.

Some key features of the system include:

  • Multiple income bands with different tax rates

  • Higher earners pay a larger percentage of tax

  • Reliefs and deductions reduce taxable income

One of the most significant deductions is the Consolidated Relief Allowance, which reduces the portion of income subject to taxation.

Why Filing Tax Returns Is Important

Declaring personal income tax is not only a legal obligation but also an important requirement for many financial and official transactions.

Filing tax returns helps individuals:

  • Obtain a Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC)

  • Remain compliant with Nigerian tax law

  • Avoid penalties and legal complications

  • Access certain government services and contracts

As Nigerian tax authorities intensify enforcement and expand the tax net, more individuals are expected to comply with personal income tax declaration requirements.

For income earners across the country, understanding how personal income tax declaration works in Nigeria is an essential step towards responsible financial management and compliance with the law.

