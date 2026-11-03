Pepsi Agba Baller Promo: a winner every minute with ₦800 million in cash prizes

The Pepsi Agba Baller Promo by Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) has launched with over 720 winners, including 4 millionaires, emerging in the first live draws for the ₦800 million reward pool across selected participating regions.

The promotion officially commenced on October 28, 2026 and began its live prize draws on November 2, allowing eligible consumers to win cash prizes while enjoying their favourite SBC beverages. The promotion is running across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, Niger and Ondo states, offering consumers an opportunity to win every day until January 3, 2027.

With ₦800 million in total rewards, the Pepsi Agba Baller promo features a winner every minute from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, four ₦1 million winners every day, and a ₦10 million mega jackpot winner every Sunday. The first set of winners includes Oluwatoyin , Oreofe and Damilola from Lagos, and Adeniyi from Ogun State, who each won ₦1 million on the opening day of the draws.

Speaking on the promotion, Yewande Ade-Alao, Marketing Manager at SBC, said, "At Seven-Up Bottling Company, we are always looking for ways to make our consumers’ experiences more rewarding. With the Pepsi Agba Baller Promo, consumers can win cash prizes while enjoying the beverages they love. We are excited to see consumers already winning, and we look forward to rewarding many more participants in the promotion.”

The Pepsi Agba Baller Promo adds excitement to the festive season, rewarding consumer loyalty and giving eligible consumers a reason to look out for the distinctive yellow covers on Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, Teem and other Seven-Up Bottling Company products.

To participate, consumers need to purchase eligible products from SBC with the yellow cover to get the unique code printed underneath. Participants can then enter the draw by dialling *7022# or scanning the QR code on the bottles and promotional materials for a chance to win a share of the ₦800 million prize pool.

Consumers can check the winners’ list and verify their winnings on the official campaign website, www.pepsiagbaballerpromo.com . To ensure consumer protection, winners are contacted through the designated promotion number, 0700 134 1104, and will receive a confirmation SMS.

For additional assistance or enquiries, please contact Seven-Up Bottling Company’s dedicated consumer support lines: 0805 690 0900 and 0806 690 0900.

Follow @PepsiNaija and @sbc_nigeria across all social media platforms for live updates and winner announcements.

About Seven-Up Bottling Company

Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd (SBC) is one of Nigeria’s leading beverage manufacturing and distribution companies. Since 1960, SBC has grown into a household name with a portfolio of iconic brands including Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Teem, Supa Komando, Lipton Ice Tea and Aquafina Premium Drinking Water. SBC continues to drive innovation, create value and contribute to Nigeria’s development.

For more information visit: https://www.sevenup.org/about-us/