The Care Conference 2026 to champion care as critical health Infrastructure for Nigeria

The Purple Global Mission will convene the third edition of The Care Conference on 19 November 2026 in Lagos, bringing together policymakers, healthcare professionals, investors and caregivers to advance a national position on home care as a critical component of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure.

Held under the theme “Care as Infrastructure: Building a National Position on Home Care for Nigeria,” the conference will examine how home care can become a recognised, structured and sustainable part of the country’s health system, rather than remaining largely an informal responsibility borne by families.

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At the centre of the conversation is a fundamental challenge: “You cannot finance care you cannot count.” Across Nigeria, healthcare responsibilities frequently extend beyond hospital discharge, with families providing rehabilitation, elderly care, disability support and long-term assistance at home. However, these activities remain insufficiently documented, coordinated and integrated into formal healthcare systems.

The Care Conference 2026 will explore the infrastructure needed to make home care safer, more measurable and financially sustainable, positioning it as an essential extension of healthcare delivery rather than an isolated family responsibility.

Discussions will focus on five priority areas: care workforce development and protection; clinical governance and quality assurance; care coordination and continuity; digital health infrastructure and care data systems; and financing, policy and regulation.

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The programme will bring together representatives from government, regulatory institutions, clinical practice, technology, academia, healthcare financing and civil society to examine the transition from hospital to home. Key issues will include structured discharge processes, home-based nursing and rehabilitation, professional care standards, digital records and financing models that can reduce the burden on households.

A key feature will be The First Caregivers: The Family Panel, which will place the experiences of Nigerians providing care at home at the centre of discussions. The conference will also feature the launch of The Homecare Framework: Care as Infrastructure for Everyday Life, providing a platform for further engagement on the systems required to support care delivery.

The need for reform is underscored by Nigeria’s healthcare financing challenges. According to figures cited in the conference brief, approximately 71 per cent of health expenditure in Nigeria is out of pocket, while health insurance covers an estimated 10 to 13 per cent of the population. These conditions leave many households exposed to the financial and practical demands of managing care after hospital treatment.

Speaking on the vision behind the conference, Mrs Abiola Ayilara, Founder of The Purple Global Mission, said:

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“Care in Nigeria has never been the problem, the absence of infrastructure around it has. This is no longer a conversation about goodwill. It is a conversation about what Nigeria’s health system is actually built on.”

Beyond the conference itself, a principal outcome will be the development and refinement of a Nigerian National Position on Care as Infrastructure. The position is intended to inform continued policy dissemination, legislative engagement and stakeholder dialogue, contributing to discussions on how home care can be funded, regulated and integrated into Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The conference will also feature CareSouk, a digital exhibition offering organisations in the care sector an opportunity to showcase their work, connect with delegates and explore opportunities for collaboration.

The Care Conference 2026 is expected to attract policymakers, regulators, healthcare institutions, insurers, investors, development partners, technology companies, care providers, academics and family caregivers. Through cross-sector engagement, the convening aims to advance practical conversations about building a more coordinated and sustainable care system for Nigerians.

About The Purple Global Mission

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The Purple Global Mission is an independent, non-partisan convener focused on caregiving, home care and the systems that support care within Nigeria’s healthcare and social development landscape. Through The Care Conference, the organisation brings stakeholders across sectors together to advance dialogue that can inform policy and strengthen Nigeria’s care infrastructure.