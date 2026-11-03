Nyesom Wike addressing the traditional rulers at the October 31 gathering.

Nyesom Wike addressing the traditional rulers at the October 31 gathering.

‘You Can’t Answer Royal Fathers by Entering Keke Napep’ — Wike Says as Tinubu Approves SUVs for Abuja Monarchs

President Bola Tinubu has approved brand-new SUVs for newly upgraded traditional rulers in the FCT, with Minister Nyesom Wike promising delivery before December. The move aims to uphold royal dignity across Abuja's chiefdoms.

President Tinubu has reportedly approved brand-new SUVs for traditional rulers in the FCT whose titles were recently upgraded.

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Wike promised that the vehicles would be delivered before December 2026.

Tinubu also approved four buses for FCT youths, according to the minister.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the purchase of brand-new Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for traditional rulers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with Minister Nyesom Wike promising that the vehicles will be delivered before December.

Wike announced on Saturday, October 31, 2026, during the Rainbow Coalition Stakeholders Rally and unveiling of FCT National Assembly candidates at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja.

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According to the minister, the vehicles are intended for traditional rulers whose titles were recently upgraded by the Tinubu administration.

Explaining the decision, Wike said traditional rulers deserved vehicles befitting their positions and should not have to depend on commercial motorcycles or tricycles.

“Mr President has said that you cannot just answer royal fathers by mouth. You cannot just answer royal fathers by entering Keke Napep. You cannot answer royal fathers by entering Okada. All of you, by the grace of God, before December, you will go with your SUVs," he said.

Wike described the provision as recognition of the traditional institution’s contribution to preserving cultural heritage and maintaining peace in communities across the FCT.

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Why are Abuja traditional rulers receiving SUVs?

The announcement follows a traditional leadership reform introduced by Wike in March 2026.

On March 10, the minister announced that all second-class traditional rulers in the FCT would be elevated to first-class status, while third-class chiefs would become second-class rulers.

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The exercise affected nine second-class traditional stools and eight third-class stools, bringing the total number of upgraded traditional institutions to 17.

Wike said the reform addressed a 27-year delay in upgrading the territory’s traditional institutions.

The first-class chiefdoms now include Karu, Jiwa, Garki, Karshi, Aguma of Gwagwalada, Gomo of Kuje, Pai, Sarkin Bwari and Etsu Kwali, alongside the Ona of Abaji, who was already a first-class ruler.

In March, Wike also presented land allocation documents to members of the FCT Council of Chiefs and announced a waiver of statutory fees attached to the land titles, following Tinubu’s instructions.

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Tinubu also approves four buses for FCT youths

The SUVs were not the only vehicles announced at the October 31 gathering.

Wike disclosed that Tinubu had also approved four buses for youths in the FCT to support their activities and grassroots mobilisation.

He scheduled an interactive meeting with young people from the territory’s six area councils for November 10, 2026, and promised a separate engagement with persons living with disabilities.

The gathering also had a political purpose, as participants endorsed Tinubu for a second term in 2027, alongside Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda for the FCT Senate seat, John Gabaya for Abuja North and Danladi Chiya for Abuja South.

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Wike urged supporters to mobilise voters ahead of the January 16, 2027 Area Council elections, insisting that political leaders must deliver their polling units, wards and area councils.