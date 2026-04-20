Payaza achieves new double ratings: Releases ground-breaking features for African businesses

Payaza is a leading payment infrastructure company providing seamless solutions for collections, payout, and embedded financial services.

Payaza, a leading payments infrastructure company, has strengthened its market position with two major rating milestones: a DataPro upgrade from A to AA- and an A- investment-grade credit rating from Intelligent Africa. These recognitions mark the company’s fourth credit rating, further validating Payaza’s financial strength, operational discipline, governance standards, and long-term strategic direction.

The latest ratings build on Payaza’s growing track record of institutional credibility, reinforcing confidence in its business model, performance, and resilience. Together, they position the company as a stable, future-ready player within Africa’s financial services ecosystem and a brand with increasing relevance in the global fintech space.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Payaza Africa - Mr. Seyi Ebenezer:

“This milestone is a strong affirmation of the work we have done to build Payaza on a foundation of discipline, trust, and long-term value creation. Receiving our latest rating sends a clear message that Payaza is not only growing, but growing with strength, structure, and sustainability. For us, this is bigger than recognition. It reflects our commitment to building a world-class institution that can compete globally while continuing to serve businesses and consumers across the continent with excellence.”

Beyond the ratings, Payaza is also expanding its innovation footprint with the introduction of “Chat and Pay by Payaza,” a new payment feature that enables merchants to accept payments and generate receipts for their customers directly from WhatsApp.

The company is also rolling out a new storefront solution for business owners, called Shopaza. This platform enables business owners and merchants to sell products and collect payments more easily. These additions reflect Payaza’s continued focus on building practical, accessible tools that simplify commerce for businesses and consumers alike.

Over time, Payaza’s ratings journey has reflected more than strong financial performance

Over time, Payaza’s ratings journey has reflected more than strong financial performance. It speaks to a business built on disciplined execution, prudent management, and the ability to scale responsibly in a dynamic market. This has helped the company stand out not only as an innovator in digital payments but as a maturing financial institution with the operational depth to compete globally.

These new ratings are expected to further strengthen Payaza’s standing with investors, regulators, partners, enterprise clients, and the wider financial community. In a sector where trust, resilience, and compliance are increasingly central to long-term success, independent ratings remain a powerful endorsement of a company’s ability to manage risk, meet obligations, and sustain growth.

As African fintech continues to evolve, Payaza’s momentum underscores a broader market shift. From celebrating innovation alone to rewarding durable institutions with strong governance, sound financial practices, and proven execution. With its latest ratings and new customer-focused solutions, Payaza is reinforcing its role as one of the brands helping shape the next chapter of trusted financial infrastructure in Africa and beyond.

Payaza is a leading payment infrastructure company providing seamless solutions for collections, payout, and embedded financial services. The company is focused on building reliable, scalable, and trusted payment systems that support businesses and drive financial access globally.