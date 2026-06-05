Advertisement

How Libya’s stolen weapons ended up with terrorists in Nigeria — UN raises alarm

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 15:23 - 05 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Weapons looted from Libya found with terrorists in Nigeria
The United Nations says weapons looted from Libya after the 2011 civil war have spread across the Sahel and are now being used by terrorist groups operating in Nigeria.
Advertisement

  • The UN says weapons looted from Libya are now being used by terrorists in Nigeria.

  • Arms were reportedly trafficked across porous Sahel borders after the 2011 Libya conflict.

  • The proliferation of small arms is worsening insecurity across West Africa.

  • The UN calls for stronger international cooperation to curb illicit arms flows.

Advertisement

The United Nations has warned that weapons looted from Libya following the country’s 2011 civil war have continued to circulate across the Sahel region and are now being used by terrorist groups operating in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa.

The warning was issued by a senior United Nations disarmament official, who raised concern over the long-term security consequences of the collapse of Libya’s arms control systems after the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

According to the UN, large stockpiles of weapons were either looted or diverted during the conflict, creating one of the most significant uncontrolled arms flows in recent decades.

UN president, Annalena Baerbock
Advertisement

The official explained that many of these weapons were subsequently trafficked across porous borders in the Sahel, where armed groups and criminal networks continue to operate with limited resistance.

The UN said some of the weapons have now been traced to extremist groups active in Nigeria, worsening an already fragile security situation in parts of the country.

The development highlights how instability in one country can have long-term regional consequences, particularly in regions where border security is weak and armed groups are highly mobile.

The Sahel region, which includes countries such as Mali, Niger, and Chad, has remained a major transit route for illicit arms, with Nigeria also affected due to its extensive land borders and ongoing internal security challenges.

Advertisement

RELATED: UN demands immediate release of pupils and teachers abducted in Oyo and Borno, urges stronger school Protection in Nigeria

The UN reiterated the need for stronger international cooperation to track and control illicit arms flows, improve border security, and reduce the availability of weapons to non-state armed groups.

It also stressed that addressing the root causes of instability in post-conflict regions remains critical to preventing the spread of weapons into other conflict zones.

The warning adds to ongoing concerns about terrorism and armed violence in Nigeria, where security forces continue to battle multiple armed groups across different regions.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Oyo school kidnapping: Sunday Igboho threatens to name politicians behind attack, says government rejected his rescue offer
News
05.06.2026
Oyo school kidnapping: Sunday Igboho threatens to name politicians behind attack, says government rejected his rescue offer
DSS should question Sunday Igboho over claim he knows politicians funding kidnappers — Atiku aide
News
05.06.2026
DSS should question Sunday Igboho over claim he knows politicians funding kidnappers — Atiku aide
GBfoods Nigeria, makers of Gino and Bama, extend Hilda Baci partnership into third year.
Lifestyle
05.06.2026
GBfoods Nigeria, makers of Gino and Bama, extend Hilda Baci partnership into third year.
Dave brings The Boy Who Played the Harp tour to Lagos for his first-ever headline shows in Nigeria
Entertainment
05.06.2026
Dave brings The Boy Who Played the Harp tour to Lagos for his first-ever headline shows in Nigeria
Qing Madi's label war deepens as both sides claim victory in court dispute
Entertainment
05.06.2026
Qing Madi's label war deepens as both sides claim victory in court dispute
Out of 36 States, Lagos Emerges Best-Performing State in Nigeria, Gets Five-Star Rating
News
05.06.2026
Out of 36 States, Lagos Emerges Best-Performing State in Nigeria, Gets Five-Star Rating