How to pay for international subscriptions and services from Nigeria

Paying for an international subscription or service from Nigeria can be frustrating. Especially when the website charges in foreign currency and your Naira card simply won’t go through. You might be trying to renew Apple Music or pay for an app, only to have your payment declined.

The good news is that there are ways to work around it. Gift cards can provide a practical way to pay for some international subscriptions, services, and online purchases without needing a traditional dollar card. Platforms such as Nosh make it easy to buy the gift cards you need at affordable rates.

In this guide, we’ll explain why your Naira card may not work on some international websites, how gift cards can help, and where they fit into different everyday use cases.

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Why Your Naira Card May Not Work on International Websites

You may have enough money in your bank account, and your Naira card still won’t work on an international website. That’s because paying an overseas merchant usually involves foreign currency transactions, which your Naira card wasn’t built for.

Still, Nigerians are increasingly making payments online. CBN data shows that Internet transactions reached 11.6 billion transactions worth ₦825.5 trillion in the first half of 2024, highlighting just how much Nigerians rely on digital payments.

On international platforms, Naira debit cards usually don’t work because of card restrictions. And for those that work, there is a strict spending limit on how much you can spend monthly.

So, if your Naira card gets declined when you’re trying to pay for something priced in another currency, you’re not necessarily doing anything wrong. You simply need an alternative payment method that works for that particular service.

What Can You Use Instead of a Dollar Card?

Gift cards can be a practical option for making international payments. Instead of paying the merchant directly with your bank card, you purchase a gift card for the relevant platform and redeem the code on your account.

For example, you can purchase a Google Play gift card to pay for apps on the Play Store.

This can be useful when you don’t have a dollar card, your card isn’t accepted, or you simply want another way to pay.

How to Pay for International Subscriptions With Gift Cards

You can pay for subscriptions on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, ChatGPT, etc with a gift card.

Streaming platforms like Apple Music, Netflix, Spotify, and Hulu have gift cards. You can buy a gift card for these brands, redeem it on your account, and use the balance to subscribe.

With open-loop gift cards like Visa, Mastercard and American Express gift cards, you can pay for subscriptions on platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Canva, etc.

Additionally, you can use gift cards to pay for digital tools or app purchases. For example, you might need an app that requires payment before installation. Instead of worrying about whether your Naira card will work or not, you can purchase and use an Apple or Google Play gift card (depending on your device).

Using Gift Cards for Games and Digital Entertainment

Gift cards aren’t limited to subscriptions. They’re also widely used for gaming and digital entertainment.

Gaming platforms such as Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Roblox, and Razer Gold have gift cards or digital codes that can be redeemed for in-app purchases.

For example, if you want to buy a game on Steam, you can purchase a Steam gift card, redeem the code on your Steam account, and use the balance to make your purchase.

The same principle applies to in-app purchases on other gaming platforms.

This makes gift cards particularly useful for gamers, parents buying games for their children, and anyone who regularly purchases digital entertainment.

How to Pay for International Shopping With Gift Cards

International shopping is another situation where gift cards can come in handy. Being in Nigeria doesn’t have to stop you from making global purchases.

Let’s say you want to buy something from Amazon, eBay, or Sephora, but your regular Naira card isn’t accepted at checkout. If the retailer offers gift cards, you can buy a gift card and use it to pay for your purchase.

For instance, instead of entering your Naira card details directly on Amazon, you could purchase an Amazon gift card and redeem the balance to your Amazon account.

However, always check the country and currency restrictions on a gift card before buying it. A US gift card may not work on a UK version of the same service.

How to Pay for International Services With Gift Cards

Gift cards can also help you pay for certain international services.

For example, if you’re travelling abroad and need to use Uber, an Uber gift card can be redeemed to your Uber account and used toward rides or other supported services. Similarly, SpaFinder gift cards can be used for spa and wellness experiences at participating locations.

This can be useful when you’re travelling, sending a gift to someone abroad, or trying to pay for a service that doesn’t accept your local card.

The important thing is to check the gift card’s country and usage restrictions before buying. A gift card issued for one country may not work with an account or service in another.

With gift card platforms like Nosh, you can buy gift cards for different countries and international brands.

How to Buy Gift Cards for International Payments

Once you know which gift card you need, the next step is finding a reliable place to buy it.

Here’s a simple process:

Step 1: Identify the service you’re paying for

First, check the platform you want to pay and confirm whether it accepts gift cards.

Step 2: Check the gift card requirements

Find out which country, currency and gift card type your account requires. This is important because gift cards are often region-specific.

Step 3: Choose a reliable gift card platform

Use a platform that clearly shows the available cards, denominations and prices. Nosh allows users to buy gift cards for different countries and brands.

Step 4: Purchase your gift card

Select the card and denomination you need, complete your payment and receive the gift card details.

Step 5: Redeem the gift card

Follow the service’s instructions to add the gift card to your account or redeem the code.

Step 6: Complete your payment

Once your gift card balance is added to your account, you can use it for subscriptions, purchases or other services supported by the platform.

What to Check Before Buying a Gift Card to Make Payments

Before you buy, take a few seconds to check:

Country/region: Make sure the card matches the region of your account.

Currency: Check whether the card is issued in USD, GBP, EUR or another currency.

Platform: Confirm that the service accepts gift cards as a payment method.

Denomination: Buy enough balance to cover the subscription or purchase.

Expiry and restrictions: Check the card’s terms before purchasing.

Getting these details right can save you from buying a gift card that you cannot redeem. However, if you ever buy a card you cannot redeem, you can explore selling it for cash.

A Simpler Way to Make International Payments From Nigeria

Not every international payment requires a Dollar card. For services that accept them, gift cards can give you another way to pay when your regular Naira card isn’t working.

Whether you’re renewing a streaming subscription, paying for a digital service, buying a game or shopping online, gift cards can provide a viable alternative to make payment.

Nosh is the best app to buy gift cards in Nigeria. With Nosh, you get easy and affordable access to over 14,000 gift cards from different brands and countries.

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