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‘Leave my marriage alone!’ Popular content creator warns fans over family scrutiny, threatens legal action

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 11:52 - 17 September 2026
Popular content creator warns fans against family scrutiny
Popular content creator Ahmed Yusuf has called out social media users for what he described as excessive scrutiny of his marriage and family, warning that he may take legal action against those who cross the line.
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  • Ahmed Yusuf warns social media users against bringing his children into discussions about his marriage.

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  • The content creator criticises fans for taking sides between his wives and comparing their children.

  • Ahmed Yusuf says his wives are successful and happy as he urges fans to focus on their own lives and businesses.

Ahmed spoke out in a video post where he addressed users who have brought his children and the women in his life into online discussions about his family.

“Let’s address this issue once and for all. It is about my marriage and everything that is going on.

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First of all, you guys are crossing the line, and I’m just making this video to let you guys know that after this video, I will use someone as an example.

You guys have started to bring my children into whatever it is wrong and you guys are supposed to know I’m a very wicked person by now.”

Ahmed also criticised users who post content about his children and their mothers, as well as those who compare the women and take sides.

“Let’s go straight to the people saying they are Team A, while others say they are Team B. First of all, you guys don’t care about any of these women because if you guys did, you wouldn’t set them up for dragging. The painful part is that you guys attack these women. Why don’t you focus your energy on the man?

It’s high time you guys focused on your life and business because these people have businesses; they are more successful and happier than 90% of you all on the internet. They have children, and their businesses and their lives are made for life.”

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Ahmed’s family life has attracted considerable attention on social media, particularly following his relationships with his wives, Safeera and Safiya.

The attention has also seen some social media users compare the women and their children, with others openly declaring themselves members of “Team A” or “Team B”.

Ahmed has now criticised the trend, arguing that the comparisons have subjected the women to unnecessary attacks while urging users to focus on their own lives and businesses.

His latest comments come amid continued online interest in his family, with users closely following developments involving the women and their children.

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