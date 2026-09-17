Streetpop sensation Muyeez is the latest Apple Music Nigeria Up Next Artist

Apple Music today announces Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer Muyeez as the latest artist to be featured in its Up Next artist development programme in Nigeria.

At just 18, Muyeez has quickly established himself as one of Nigeria's most exciting young Afrobeats and street-pop artists. Renowned for his melodic songwriting, emotive vocal delivery and effortless charisma, he has already shared stages and songs with some of the country's biggest names.

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Muyeez’s rapid rise has been marked by a series of standout milestones. His debut single, “Instagram,” quickly established him as one of Nigeria’s most exciting young breakout artists, cementing his arrival as a compelling new voice in the country’s music scene.

“Being selected for Apple Music Up Next Nigeria is a very special moment for me. It feels good to see the music connecting and to know that all the work we’ve been putting in is being recognised,” Muyeez tells Apple Music. “I’m grateful to Apple Music, my team and everyone who has supported me from the beginning. Going forward, my fans can expect to see more sides of me. More music, stronger visuals, bigger performances and plenty of surprises. This is only the beginning, and I’m excited for everyone to see what’s next.”

Muyeez enters a defining new chapter with his debut album, All Hail Muyeez. Described as his most personal and ambitious body of work to date, the album showcases his versatility as he moves between melodic, introspective and high-energy records. The project's only collaboration brings together fellow young artists Zeryydl, Ayo Maff and Famous Pluto, reflecting the youth-driven movement reshaping the sound of contemporary Nigerian music.

Apple Music announces Muyeez as the latest Up Next Artist in Nigeria

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“This album is me stepping into my own light,” says Muyeez. “I've spent years learning, watching, and growing. I believe that it's time to show the world exactly who I am. Not just as an artist, but as a person.”

Beyond his music, Muyeez has remained vocal about balancing his artistic ambitions with his education, positioning himself as an example for young fans navigating similar paths. With All Hail Muyeez, he offers a closer look at the person behind the artist while continuing to define his place within Nigeria's next generation of hitmakers.