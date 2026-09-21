Security personnel patrol an affected community in Plateau State following fresh overnight attacks across Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas

Security personnel patrol an affected community in Plateau State following fresh overnight attacks across Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas

Pastor's journey to church ended in tragedy as fresh Plateau attacks left eight others dead

At least nine people, including a pastor and five travellers, were killed in fresh attacks across Barkin Ladi and Riyom LGAs of Plateau State. Security has been reinforced as residents demand justice.

Nine people, including a pastor, were killed in fresh attacks across Barkin Ladi and Riyom LGAs of Plateau State.

Five labourers travelling to Gana-Ropp were ambushed and killed on Saturday night.

Community leaders condemned the attacks and demanded the arrest of those responsible.

Police reportedly deployed additional security operatives as tension continues across the affected communities.

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Residents of several communities in Plateau State have once again been thrown into mourning after fresh attacks by gunmen left at least nine people dead between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The attacks happened across Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas, adding to the long list of deadly incidents that have continued to affect parts of Plateau State in recent years.

According to reports, five of the victims were passengers travelling to Gana-Ropp in Barkin Ladi LGA when they came under attack on Saturday night. The victims were said to be labourers heading to their destination before the attackers struck.

Confirming the incident, the National President of the Mwaghavul Development Association, Bulus Dabit, condemned the killings and called for urgent action.

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"The continued attacks are causing pain and fear among residents and should not be allowed to continue," Dabit said.

He also urged security agencies to track down those responsible and make sure they face justice.

The Pyem Youth Leader in Gana-Ropp, Ukasha Garaba, also confirmed the attack.

"We evacuated the corpses of five persons from Gana-Ropp. They were passengers who were travelling as labourers," he said.

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In another attack on Sunday morning, two people, including a pastor, were reportedly killed while heading to church at Dorowa Babuje.

Residents gathered in mourning after a pastor and another victim were killed on their way to church in Dorowa Babuje.

Elsewhere, a woman was killed on Saturday night in Baten Wereng, Riyom LGA, while another victim lost his life in Ratyidi community in Fan District, bringing the total number of deaths to at least nine.

Reacting to the killings, the spokesman of the Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, described the attacks as unacceptable.

"We learnt that the pastor was going to church when he was attacked and killed. We condemn these attacks in the strongest terms," Tengwong said.

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"The killing of innocent people must stop."

He further appealed to security agencies to increase their presence in the affected communities, investigate the attacks and arrest everyone behind the violence.

The violence was not limited to human casualties.

Several cattle were reportedly rustled or killed around Dorowa Maranba and the Kantoma axis at about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Security personnel were deployed to the affected communities as residents called for justice and an end to the killings.

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The Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Barkin Ladi, Gambo Abubakar, confirmed the cattle rustling and urged security agencies to investigate the incident and restore peace to the area.

Residents say tension remains high in Kantoma and neighbouring communities as fears of more attacks continue to grow.

Although the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, had not officially commented on the incidents at the time of filing this report, sources at the command headquarters said the Commissioner of Police, Ayodeji Faniyan, had already deployed additional security personnel to the affected communities.